4Subsea launches new tool to optimise vessel operability

4Subsea, a leading provider of digital technology and services, has secured its first contract for a new digital solution that enhances the operability of any weather dependent marine vessel operation.

Marine Operations DynOps utilises 4Subsea’s 4Insight® data sharing platform to support decision-making based on analytics and reduces operational inefficiencies. It enables ship operators to use vessel sensors, motion sensors and GPS data in conjunction with weather forecasts to accurately predict how a ship will react to the environment up to a week in advance.

Having secured a first contract win, the service is now set to be used by a major shipping operator in its operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to mitigate challenges posed by the region’s harsh environments.

DynOps combines live vessel response data and weather forecasts with advanced analytics to predict vessel operability with high accuracy and support decision making. DynOps has been found to reduce waiting on weather for marine operations by up to 30%, vastly reducing cost and time.

Peter Jenkins, CEO, said: “The launch of DynOps and the success in securing its first contract marks a milestone development for 4Subsea.

“By providing both onshore and offshore personnel with the ability to safely prepare for operations up to a week in advance, companies can not only make significant savings on the cost of their campaigns, but also ensure that they are done in a timely fashion.”

Peter added: “The future of marine operations will see an increasing focus on sustainability, automation and digitalisation. For the offshore wind sector, it will soon help streamline the installation process and, looking further ahead, will also smoothen maintenance procedures when operational.”

4Subsea is exhibiting at Nor-Shipping in Oslo on June 6-9. Its team will be in Hall T at booth T03-42.

Source: 4Subsea