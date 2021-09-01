5 ships coming into bidding for 80.5M USD

In September, the worldwide ship bidding website SHIPBID.NET has 5 ships coming into bidding with the total starting price of 80.5M USD, which includes one 85,000DWT bulk carrier under construction, three Supramaxes and one multi–purpose vessel.

Recently, global dry bulk shipping market continues its firming tendency which makes the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) surpassing the 4,200 point mark and reaching the historical high in 11 years. Driven by the remarkable positive signal, these ship bidding projects have attracted a lot of attention with about 15,000 views and buyers from more than 10 countries(or regions).

The 85,000DWT bulk carrier B85K-9 bidding on 1st, September is special among these 5 ships for it’s in the stage of block construction. B85K-9 is built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.), and is expected to be completed on June 30, 2022.

With the current fast-growing new cases of COVID-19 worldwide, epidemic prevent of ports has been strengthened, leading to increasing port congestion around the world, especially in China. Shortage of available capacity pushes up the dry bulk freight rates and the dilemma may not be easily solved.

The persisting rising momentum of freights and the overall positive demand-supply outlook in the dry bulk market have increased interest for newbuilding projects recently. However with record earnings of the container ship market, there are a large number of container ships already in the orderbook of shipbuilding industries. It may takes extra 2 or 3 years to wait for newbuilding bulk carriers to put into use, so the exchange of second-hand ships maintains active.

Source: Shipbid.net