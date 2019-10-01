5 ways Wärtsilä is responding to warming oceans

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is meeting to approve its Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate from 20-23 September in Monaco.

The report, which has been in the works for more than two years, takes an in-depth look at the state of the oceans as the world gets warmer.

The report addresses the importance of the oceans in the global ecosystem, and shows the impact of extreme and irreversible changes on vulnerable marine environments.

Wärtsilä is already taking steps to help reduce the impact of shipping on our oceans. It’s part of our purpose– using smart technology to address tomorrow’s sustainability challenges and opportunities. Here are five Wärtsilä solutions that are paving the way to a cleaner future.

1. Wärtsilä Navi-Planner analyses metaocean data, traffic and weather to plan the most efficient route for ships, this cuts fuel consumption by 10% resulting in reduced carbon emissions.

2. WÄRTSILÄ HY, a fully integrated hybrid-power technology, combines engines, energy storage, power electronics, propulsion equipment and emission reduction technologies for ‘green’ zero emissions operations.

3. Smart Water & Waste Systems protect the marine environment by using advanced treatment technologies for all waste types.

4. Wärtsilä’s technology in TEEKAY’s E-Shuttle allows tankers to run on both LNG and waste emissions from the cargo, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by more than 40% annually.

5. Operim provides constant, real-time monitoring of vessels’ on-board processes, optimising performance and increasing efficiency with least climate impact.

And, with the ZEEDS project, SEA20 network and Horizons events,

Wärtsilä is getting others involved, too. Every step towards a sustainable future counts, and, through collaboration with our customers and partners across all industry verticals, Wärtsilä is leading the way.

Source: Wärtsilä