5 year Agreement for SafeSTS in Uruguay

SafeSTS and Service Management S.A. have formed an exclusive, five year region specific alliance to perform ship-to-ship transfer operations of oil and gas in zones in Uruguay and Argentina as approved in the Offshore Lightering Licence.

The transfer operations are conducted at or around Latitude 35˚00’South/ Longitude 0054˚00’West, a location that is ideally suited for the oil and gas majors working out of the ports located along the River Plate basin.

Announcing this Agreement, SafeSTS Managing Director Yvonne Mason said:

“Service Management S.A.is the licence holder for all lightering operations, and the alliance provides for it to supply SafeSTS with local vessel and marine infrastructure support, with the ‘Bremen Hunter’ offshore supply vessel being used to support ship-to-ship transfer operations.”

One of the core strengths which SafeSTS brings to this alliance is its understanding of vessel dynamics, operability and logistics, all of which are underpinned with respect for the country and culture in which it works.

SafeSTS has established a fully equipped base with 4.5m diameter x 9m long jumbo fenders together with hoses, moorings and ancilliary equipment. All its lightering operations are undertaken strict observance of Marpol Chapter 8 and the latest ICS/OCIMF ship-to-ship transfer guidelines. Over the last 8 years the company has undertaken 1827 ship-to-ship transfers involving 428 million barrels of oil.

“We believe that our strategic partnership with Service Management S.A. will have strong appeal to the oil majors, two of which have already indicated they will be undertaking early audits of operational facilities,” said Yvonne Mason, adding: “I am anticipating an exciting period of growth in the number of operations we undertake in the region in the months ahead.”

At the beginning of this year, SafeSTS announced the establishment of its Brazilean company [SafeSTS Ltda] to support the demand for ship-to-ship transfers associated Brazil’s soaring oil exports, so operations in South America are expected to pay an important role in the company’s continuing global growth in the years ahead.

Source: SafeSTS Limited