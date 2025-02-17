50+ Nations Rally Behind 6PAC+ Call for a levy to enable Equitable Shipping Climate Measures in London

The 6PAC+ Alliance, a coalition of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) from the Pacic, Africa, and the Caribbean, along with key allies, have arrived in London ready to drive ambitious climate action at the 18th session of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Intersessional Working Group on Greenhouse Gas Emissions (ISWG-GHG 18).

Leading the charge for equitable maritime decarbonization, the alliance is pushing for bold commitments within the IMO. Building on momentum from previous negotiations, the 6PAC+ is actively advancing its proposal for a strong and fair global carbon pricing mechanism for the shipping sector.

Representing the voices of SIDS and climate-vulnerable developing nations, the 6PAC+ alliance has received support from major ag states, industry leaders, and civil society to build global support for urgent and effective climate action in maritime transport.

Demanding a universal carbon levy, 6PAC+ aims to ensure that climate nancing reaches the most climate-vulnerable nations, supporting a just and equitable transition while accelerating the shipping industry’s shift to zero emissions.

Over 50 nations and key industry players, including the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), have co-sponsored a proposal to implement a levy, reinforcing a growing consensus on the need for decisive and equitable decarbonization within the IMO framework. Important differences still remain over the entry price of the levy and the ultimate use of the revenues it generates, with ICS offering a starting point of around $20/tonne CO2-e, the EU suggesting $100/tonne and the 6PAC+ arguing that $150/tonne is the minimum price to keep the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 C alive.

“The shipping industry must transition in a way that is both ambitious and just. Our proposal directly reects the urgent needs of our nations and the sector’s critical role in global climate targets,” said Ambassador Albon Ishoda, Marshall Islands Special Envoy for Maritime Decarbonization. “The broad support we’ve gained from across regions highlights the rising global agreement on a structured carbon pricing mechanism that prioritizes fairness.”

6PAC+ Mission and Submissions at ISWG-GHG 18

At ISWG-GHG 18, the 6PAC+ Alliance aims to:

Build on the technical discussions from previous IMO meetings to rene the proposed carbon levy structure.

Secure commitments from inuential maritime stakeholders to back the highest ambition decarbonization measures

Advocate for a nancing mechanism that ensures equitable distribution of revenues, channeling resources to support the climate vulnerable developing countries, in particular SIDS and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The alliance has put forward four key submissions that lay the foundation for a comprehensive and fair decarbonization framework within the IMO:

1. Economic Element of the Mid-Term Measures – A consolidated proposal advocating for a GHG levy to drive energy efciency and generate revenue to support zero and near-zero emission fuels while ensuring a just and equitable transition.

2. Revenue Disbursement Mechanism – Proposed amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, outlining a fair and transparent system for distributing funds generated by the levy to support climate resilience and economic development in vulnerable nations.

3. Goal of the Basket of Measures – Dening the overarching objectives of the IMO’s mid-term measures to align with the 1.5°C climate target and uphold the principles of equity and responsibility.

4. Implementation Timeline and Governance – Establishing a clear roadmap and institutional structure for the IMO GHG Strategy Implementation Fund to ensure effective execution and oversight of revenue use.

With increasing alignment from key partners and the broader international community, the 6PAC+ delegation is optimistic that ISWG-GHG 18 will mark a major step toward a transformative outcome at MEPC 83 in April this year. The alliance will continue to work collaboratively to ensure that the maritime industry does its fair share in addressing the climate crisis while upholding principles of equity and responsibility. Source: 6PAC+ Alliance, Micronesian Center for Sustainable Transport (MCST)