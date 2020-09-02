500 fuel vessels take berth in Shahid Rajaee port in 5 months

The director general of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization said that a number of 500 fuel vessels took berth in Shahid Rajaee Port in first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to August 22).

Alireza Mohammadi Karajiran made the remarks on Tue. and reiterated that 498 ships carrying oil products have been loaded and unloaded in oil piers of Shahid Rajaee Port in this period.

He pointed to the sanctions imposed by US against Iranian maritime transport sector as well as export of oil products and added, “Despite all challenges and difficulties facing ahead, statistics indicate a six percent hike in this sector.”

During the mentioned period, 498 ships were moored at piers of Persian Gulf oil port, he said, adding, “With the coordination made, cargoes of these vessels have been loaded and unloaded at the port.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “Of total 498 vessels, 205 of which, with over 11 million TEU, loaded and unloaded different types of light- and heavy oil products for direct export of products of Bandar Abbas and Persian Gulf Star refineries while 293 of these vessels, with 1.57 million TEU, accounted for export of various types of oil products.”

The development projects of oil activities at Shahid Rajaee Port through attraction of investor at Persian Gulf oil port and also construction of three new oil piers are of the most important development projects of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), the director of Shahid Rajaee Special Economic Zone added.

If these development projects are put into operation, export capacity of oil products from Shahid Rajaee Port will increase more than 30 percent at large.

As oil zone of Shahid Rajaee Port Special Economic Zone, Persian Gulf oil port is operating with 12 piers and is considered as the most important oil port in the country running under Ports and Maritime Organization.

Source: MNA