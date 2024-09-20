500,000 containers handled via Secure Chain already

This week, the 500,000th import container was securely and reliably handled via the Secure Chain in the port of Rotterdam. Shipping lines no longer issue PIN codes, which are susceptible to fraud, for these containers.

The new operational approach has now become standard practice in Rotterdam for all import containers from Latin America (since the 1st of April) and North America (since the 1st of July) and will soon (as of the 1st of October 2024) be implemented for container cargo from Africa, the Middle East, India and Pakistan. Using this approach, the current milestone of 500,000 containers was reached in just over ten months. Ultimately, all deepsea import containers in the port of Rotterdam will be securely and reliably handled via the Secure Chain.

In the Secure Chain, the shipping line, the shipper, the forwarder and the carrier digitally pass on the right to collect a container to each other. This creates a closed logistics chain which solely comprises familiar, authorised parties. They securely exchange the necessary information with one another. This is done via the Port Community System of Portbase, the neutral logistics platform for the Dutch ports. Only a haulier, barge operator or rail operator that has been authorised via the Secure Chain is able to access the terminal.

Cooperation business community and authorities

The Secure Chain is a cooperation between the business community and authorities. The participants represent the entire logistics chain, supplemented by parties such as the Port of Rotterdam Authority, the Municipality of Rotterdam, Dutch Customs and the Seaport Police. The launch of the secure and reliable collection and delivery of import containers in early 2024 is one aspect of the Secure Chain.

Another initiative is the verification of the operating carrier at the gate by container terminals. This automatic check ensures that the right driver is always granted access. All the major container shipping lines and deepsea container terminals in Rotterdam participate in the Secure Chain.

Source: Port of Rotterdam