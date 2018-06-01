6,500-DWT oil tanker delivered to RoK ship owner

Recent News

  

The Hai Phong-based Pha Rung Shipyard Company delivered the 6,500-DWT oil tanker “YN YEOSU” to BS Tankers and Yantec from the Republic of Korea (RoK) on May 31.

This is the first of the three oil tankers of the same kind that the company signed a contract to build for the RoK ship owner in 2016.

The tanker was handed over to the ship owner on schedule and the building of the remaining vessels is under way.

The oil tanker is 109.4m long and 18.2m wide, and can hold up to 7,700m3 of goods.

The tanker is designed by Asia Ship Design & Consultants Co., Ltd and certified by RoK register agency which is equipped with modern equipment mainly from RoK and Japan.

A representative from BS Tankers và Yantec expressed his belief that the cooperation between Pha Rung and BS Tankers and Yantec will pave the way for further cooperation between the Vietnam shipbuilding industry and RoK maritime company in the future.
Source: Nhan Dan Online

