6PAC+ Alliance at the MEPC82: A United Call for a Universal Maritime Levy and Equitable Transition

As the curtains close on the highly anticipated 82nd session of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC82) in London, the 6PAC+ alliance – comprising of Pacific and Caribbean Island nations – has stood united and unwavering in their call for the adoption of a mandatory universal levy on emissions from international shipping. Their leadership and persistence throughout the week were pivotal in amplifying the voice of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), advocating for an equitable transition toward decarbonization.

Their advocacy was further strengthened through the participation of Pacific Island leaders from the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands who delivered compelling messages on the urgent need for a fair and just approach to maritime decarbonization. The alliance also welcomed support from other SIDS and LDCs, reinforcing the growing consensus on this critical issue.

Republic of the Marshall Islands Minister Hilton Kendall, who addressed the committee early in the week, stressed the moral imperative of action: “The oceans are our lifeline, and it is our duty to protect them. A universal emissions levy will ensure that the polluters pay their fair share, while providing much-needed resources for those on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Our islands depend on this for survival.”

Tuvalu’s Minister for Transport, Energy, Communication and Innovation Simon Kofe echoing this sentiment, said: “This is not just about reducing emissions. It is about securing the futures of entire nations that have contributed the least to global warming but face the brunt of its impacts. A just transition means ensuring that no one is left behind as we move toward a zero-carbon maritime sector.”

Special Envoy for Climate Change and Environment Ralph Regenvanu from Vanuatu spoke about the existential threat that climate change poses to Vanuatu and its people, emphasizing the urgency of decisive action: “For us, this is not an abstract concept; it is life or death. We stand with our Pacific neighbors and the 6PAC+ coalition in demanding concrete solutions, including a global levy that ensures both emissions reductions and financial flows to those most affected.”

Solomon Islands’ Minister for Infrastructure Development Manasseh Maelanga, representing a nation that has faced rising sea levels and extreme weather events, delivered a poignant reminder: “The time for half-measures is over. We need an ambitious and universal levy to address the disproportionate impacts of climate change on our economies and livelihoods. It is a matter of justice and fairness.”

The week also saw growing support from other SIDS and LDCs for the 6PAC+ alliance, demonstrating the global recognition of the importance of a maritime emissions levy. The new allies strengthened the coalition’s resolve, calling for a mechanism that not only curbs emissions but also redistributes revenue in a manner that addresses the inequities faced by vulnerable nations.

The 6PAC+ alliance’s core advocacy is not just about decarbonization, but also about ensuring a just and equitable transition. Their proposals center on a pathway where those most responsible for emissions contribute to the solutions, and those most affected receive the resources necessary to mitigate, adapt and thrive. Throughout the week, the alliance highlighted how this transition must also protect the livelihoods of those working in the maritime sector, ensuring that climate action benefits all.

As MEPC82 concludes, the 6PAC+ alliance has a clear message: the Pacific is not merely a victim of climate change; it is a leader in climate solutions. The alliance’s resilience and determination have set the stage for what must come next: a global commitment to a maritime levy and a future where all nations, especially the most vulnerable, can prosper in a decarbonized world. The 6PAC+ will now prepare for the next ISWG and MEPC, set for early next year.

Source: Micronesian Center for Sustainable Transport