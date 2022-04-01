77 ships await entry to Israel’s ports

One of the reasons that the crisis is hitting Israel hard is that the government is not allowing Israel’s new ports to open their empty quays to unload any cargoes.

Seventy seven ships are currently waiting offshore from Israel’s ports, waiting to enter in order to unload their cargoes, as the global goods shipping crisis hit the country harder than most. The number has risen from 68 in mid-March but has eased slightly from 88 at the start of the week.

One of the reasons that the crisis is hitting Israel hard is that the government is not allowing Israel’s new ports to open their empty quays to unload any cargoes. The government has agreed to the Histadrut’s demand to protect the competitive advantage of the state-owned ports over privately-owned ports.

Waiting at sea costs ship owners an estimated $20,000 per day for which they are compensated by the importers who ordered the goods. These costs are likely passed on to consumers.

Source: Globes