7th International Symposium on Ship Operations, Management, and Economics Concluded Successfully

Pivoted into a virtual event, the 7th international Symposium on Ship Operations, Management, and Economics scheduled to take place on 6 & 7 April 2021 was successfully concluded.

During the 2-day program 2 inspiring keynote speeches and 16 presentations on the topics of Design & Fabrication, Digitalization, Computers & Shipping, Operations & Emissions, and Legal, Financial & Regulatory Aspects were given.

The Symposium was honored by the presence of SNAME President, Andrew M. Kendrick, who set the tone of the Symposium at the Opening Session and 2 exquisite keynote speakers, Dr. Arlie G. Sterling, President and Co-Founder of Marsoft Inc., and Dr. German Weisser, Senior Advisor at Winterthur Gas & Diesel.

The live Q&A sessions, which followed each of the pre-recorded sessions, enhanced participants’ understanding and created space for lively interaction.

SOME Organizers would like to thank SOME speakers and attendees for their participation and recognize SOME sponsors’ generous contributions. All of them were large part of the Symposium success.

SOME digital proceedings are available to interested individuals on OnePetro, while SOME presentations and keynote speeches will be accessible via the SOME event website until Friday, 23rd April.

Source: SNAME