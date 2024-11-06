81.4% of Japan’s oil imports sourced from UAE, Saudi Arabia in September

In September 2024, Japan imported 72.87 million barrels of crude oil, primarily sourced from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations: the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

According to data from Japan’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, oil remains a critical energy source for Japan, supplying approximately one-third of its total energy needs.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia dominated Japan’s oil imports in September, together accounting for 81.4% of the total. The UAE led with 31.33 million barrels, followed by the Kingdom with 27.98 million barrels.

While US crude oil imports increased to 3.84 million barrels in September, representing 5.3% of the total (up from 3.3% in August), the GCC nations remain the primary suppliers of crude oil to Japan.

Other minor sources included East Asia (0.8%), Central and South America (0.8%), and Oceania (0.1%).

Source: Emirates News Agency