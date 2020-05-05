Drewry Forwarder Benchmarking Club achieves global coverage milestone

Drewry is delighted to report that its exclusive online ocean freight cost comparison service for freight forwarders and non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs) has achieved a significant participation milestone, with global coverage now extending to over 4,000 port pairs.

Launched in 2019, Drewry Forwarder Benchmarking Club follows a similar model to Drewry’s other freight cost benchmarking services, providing a confidential, closed user group through which members can compare their ocean carrier buy rates against their peers. The service is one of number of ocean freight procurement support services provided by Drewry’s logistics consultancy arm, Drewry Supply Chain Advisors.

“With the ongoing challenges and uncertainty presented by the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we know the ocean freight market will remain volatile and unstable for the foreseeable future,” said, Martin Dixon, Director and Head of Drewry Research Products. “More so than ever, forwarders need access to reliable benchmark data points which enable them to negotiate the best rates in the market, demonstrate their competitiveness to clients and identify gross margin opportunities.”

Source: Drewry