UP Indices: The end of the week brought growth

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, gained 1.83 points, or 3.1%, last week. US stocks represented by index SPX rose for 7.2%. Both UP Index and S&P 500 (SPX) are shown on the chart below.

Shares of companies from the UP index rather lost because the uncertainty around world trade and energy, in contrast to the optimism of other industries, persisted.

The largest growth achieved both Japanese companies Mitsui O.S.K. Line Ltd. (9104.T) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (9101.T), which added both 5.2%. The most successful U.S. listed company was Flex LNG (FLNG) with a gain of 6.9%.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) lost 5% and Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) wrote off 4.6%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com