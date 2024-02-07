90 percent in 2040: Danish Shipping welcomes ambitious EU climate target

Yesterday, the EU has presented the Union’s climate target for 2040: Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 90 percent by 2040 at the latest. The ambitious target is welcomed by Danish Shipping.

It requires ambitious targets as well as ambitious and effective implementation if we are going to make real progress in the green transition and reach the goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

Therefore, Danish Shipping welcomes the EU’s new climate target, aiming for a 90 percent reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

The EU’s new ambitious climate target acknowledges the recommendation of the European Climate Council, which points to a 90-95 percent reduction compared to 1990 levels by 2040. The Danish government has actively supported this target as the first member state.

From here, it’s about turning this impressive goal into concrete action and regulation.

“I’m pleased that the EU and the Danish government are leading the way on the climate agenda. Now, there is a significant task ahead in developing the concrete regulations necessary to make the 90 percent target a reality,” said Nina Porst, Director of Climate, Environment, and Safety at Danish Shipping.

Now, there is a significant task ahead in developing the concrete regulations necessary to make the 90 percent target a reality

Nina Porst, Director of Climate, Environment, and Safety at Danish Shipping

At Danish Shipping, there is a natural interest in what new EU regulations will entail for the shipping industry. Already, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has adopted a very ambitious goal for the global shipping industry to be climate-neutral by around 2050.

“Shipping is a global industry. Therefore, we need global regulations to reduce the maritime sector’s carbon footprint. It is necessary for new EU regulations and new IMO regulations to align. I hope that the EU’s high level of ambition and its work on shaping the necessary regulations can help push the work in the IMO forward, so we can establish global climate regulations for shipping,” said Nina Porst.

Danish Shipping hopes that the Belgian EU Presidency will prioritize the work on developing the concrete regulations needed to make the impressive 90 percent target a reality.

Source: Danish Shipping