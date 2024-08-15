90POE and Procureship join forces to enhance maritime digitalization

Procureship has entered into a partnership with 90POE, a leading provider of digital maritime technology. As part of the agreement, we will integrate with 90POE’s platform, OpenOcean STUDIO, providing an innovative and efficient procurement system for ship operators and suppliers.

The move will see customers of OpenOcean STUDIO utilise our next generation technology to enhance the user experience and simplify procurement operations, offering significant cost and time savings.

Key Benefits of the integration for customers

Seamless integration: Procureship’s API-based system integrates fully with OpenOcean STUDIO, facilitating smooth data transfer and allowing users to remain within the platform throughout the procurement process. Enhanced efficiency: The partnership reduces the time required for quotes and purchase orders by automatically populating data, leading to substantial cost benefits. Innovative features: Procureship’s features ensure OpenOcean STUDIO aligns with specific customer needs. Improved user experience: The collaboration facilitates interaction between buyers and suppliers, improving the overall user experience and making the procurement process more intuitive and efficient.

“Together, we provide innovative capabilities and simplify the procurement process, ensuring the best possible experience for our clients.”

“Through our collaboration we are able to deliver even better commercial and operational outcomes for our customers” said Richard Buckley, Founder and CEO 90POE. “Selecting Procureship as our preferred e-procurement partner is testament to our shared commitment to improve maritime operations utilising digital technologies.”

“Procureship’s e-procurement software empowers ship owners and managers to make informed decisions and optimize their operations. Partnering with 90POE aligns with our shared vision of advancing maritime digitalization,” said Grigoris Lamprou, Founder and CEO Procureship. “Together, we provide innovative capabilities and simplify the procurement process, ensuring the best possible experience for our clients.”

The partnership addresses the need for users to manage purchasing requirements with suppliers, logistics providers, and agents. By leveraging Procureship’s advanced next-generation technology, 90POE offers a digital solution that replaces manual interactions, shortens the purchasing cycle, and opens up cost saving opportunities.

Source: Procureship