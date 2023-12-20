A breakthrough year for digitalization in the offshore sector

When Marius Five Aarset became Miros Chief Executive at the start of 2023, he set out three key aims for the year for the global oceans insights experts to work towards. To develop the company into renewables and support the acceleration towards net zero goals; to further boost Miros’ cloud technology and modern as-a-service business model; and to translate accurate measurements of the ocean surface into actionable information.

“For the last 12 months, we have been laser-focused on developing our product suite and business models so that they can better help to drive enhancements in the marine and energy sectors, particularly in offshore vessels and offshore wind. We have had great success in this endeavor, and it will continue to be an essential priority for Miros as we move into 2024,” Aarset explains.

“Offshore wind was in the media a great deal in 2023 – some of the coverage positive and some negative – but from our observation there is one point that is clear; the industry is moving. More than ever before developers are more eager to adopt solutions and services for optimizing operations and maintenance. Beyond that, digital business models are now being embraced and appreciated for the value they add across a wide range of industries and regions.”

From vessels and offshore wind projects in Europe to oil and gas operations in Brazil, Miros’ wave and current measurement technology is continuing to inform operations across the world. In 2023 the company experienced solid growth in contracts, going beyond its expectations and across various geographies and markets, as the industry becomes more aware of the value of real-time measurements over forecasts and the benefits of digital business models.

Aarset said: “As an industry we are now at a point where there is established trust in cloud-based technologies, something that is encouraging collaboration between partners. Take our oil spill detection contract with Petrobras in Brazil, which allows offshore data to be securely shared with multiple stakeholders in real-time. Environmental protection is now a major focus for companies, and we have seen demand for Miros’ market leading solutions globally.

“Partners and partnerships are core to Miros’ strategy, right across our value chain from innovation to development to sales, delivery, and customer service. We see customers as our affiliates and this modern, transparent way of working translates into business-led innovation that shapes and drives our technology forward.”

As part of its drive to stay ahead of the curve, or wave, Miros is bringing next generation wave and vessel motion prediction to market, with key offshore customers being early adopters of the technology. It is a technology development that will take shape further in 2024 and, in tandem with this, work is also ongoing to assess vessel behaviors and performance in transit to produce greater real-time insight for safety, efficiency and a more rounded service offering in cooperation with our joint venture Miros Mocean.

Jonas Røstad, Miros Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Unquestionably, 2023 has been a real breakthrough year for the adoption of digitalization in the offshore space, with a real uptake for our as-a-service solution. It is a model that we have been offering and continuously improving since 2018 and companies, especially those that are future-orientated, are recognizing and appreciating the value this brings to their businesses’ bottom line. As part of this, we are closely cooperating with selected customers to help elevate the safety, sustainability, and performance of their maritime operations. We look forward to making an announcement to the maritime industry around this next year.”

On a personal level, the end of the year also offers some time for Aarset to reflect on his journey to date with Miros.

He said: “Miros has a long and proud history, something that is encapsulated by the team’s unique and cooperative way of working. We span a wide range of industries, using Norwegian expertise to service a global market, and that is something I am immensely humbled to be a part of. I am confident that our successes will continue into 2024 when we will also reach a major landmark in the ongoing history of our great company – Miros’ 40th anniversary.”

Source: Miros