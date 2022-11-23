A clear view ahead as RightShip and Veson Nautical collaboration enables sustainable choices for charterers and managers

RightShip and Veson Nautical are proud to announce a new collaboration to enable those working in commercial freight management to make timely, safe and environmentally sound decisions at the touch of a button.

The Veson IMOS Platform, one of the most dynamic commercial freight management platforms in the world, used on a daily basis by thousands of end users from the world’s leading shipping and commodity trading companies, lets charterers make informed decisions about the type of vessel they would like to use for their cargo while allowing ship owners to share the capability of their fleets.

From 22 November 2022, subscribers to the integration will be able to access the following RightShip data as part of Veson’s core chartering solution, VIP Chartering, as well as its pre-trade market analysis solution, VIP Trade Hub:

Safety Score

GHG Rating

Inspection status of a vessel

Within VIP Chartering, Veson clients subscribed to the integration can utilise the integration to create warnings and alerts for vessel ratings that do not fit the organisation’s specific requirements. Charterers either receive a warning or are unable to fix voyages that are outside of rating parameters, helping to protect them from wasted time or errors and standardising the pre-fixture process.

Within VIP Trade Hub, Veson clients can set minimum GHG Rating and Safety Score parameters to search for a specific subset of vessels in a particular geographic location. With the ability to search and sort vessels by rating information, users can filter out vessels that don’t fit their requirements and make better-informed, more environmentally conscious pre-fixture decisions.

This collaboration is the latest in a series of data-led product partnerships and acquisitions, allowing RightShip to strengthen its position as a facilitator of environmental, social and governance solutions for maritime and commodities. The leading digital maritime platform provides an expert focus on safety, sustainability, and crew welfare, to advance its goal of zero harm for people and the planet.

Tarun Mehrotra, RightShip’s Chief Strategy Officer, said: “This broadening and sharing of our data ecosystem marks yet another fantastic step forward for RightShip and the maritime industry as we expand our partnership network. We want to enable safer and smarter freight decisions using technology to provide transparency in workflows when and where it’s needed.

“The collaboration with Veson means our customers are able to access insights in a timely manner, as we enable the industry to chart a course towards a zero-harm future. We’ll be more transparent with data than ever before, continuously improving the quality, as the need for accurate ESG transparency becomes ever more prevalent.”

RightShip joins several other leading digital providers in the maritime space who have been strategically selected to seamlessly integrate with the Veson IMOS Platform as part of the Veson Partner Network.

“We are very pleased to welcome RightShip as a Platform Partner,” said Eric Christofferson, Chief Product Officer at Veson. “RightShip provides a significant value add to our client community, enabling them to add vessel rating information produced by RightShip directly into their chartering decision-making process within the Veson IMOS Platform. This further delivers on our desire to allow users to reference data where and when they need it in their workflow. This collaboration is another way we are helping the industry to decarbonise efficiently and effectively.”

Josh Luby, Group Product Manager at Veson said: “Providing freight charterers with the necessary tools and data to efficiently assess the market and take action is core to VIP Trade Hub and chartering workflows. Having the RightShip GHG Rating, Safety Score and crew welfare information available to them at the very start of this process means they can quickly act on a market opportunity with the confidence that the selected vessel will meet their organisational standards.”

Source: RightShip