A decrease in the Suezmax dirty tonne days from Africa to Med/UK Continent and TCE in February

In the third week of February, the VLCC MEG-China route garnered market interest, spurred by a recent upturn that reached highs not seen since the beginning of January. Conversely, the Suezmax Wafr to Continent route experienced a steady downward correction following its peak at the end of January, while the growth of tonne days exhibited a slower pace. It appears that the sentiment in the crude freight market is undergoing a transition to different levels, mirrored by a de-escalation of firmness in LR2 clean AG-Japan rates. The latter half of February will determine whether the robust sentiment in VLCC MEG-China rates persists, particularly as vessel activity in Ras Tanura shows signs of decline.

SECTION 1/ FREIGHT

Market Rates (WS)

‘Dirty’ WS – Firmer​

VLCC – Suezmax – Aframax

In the third week of February, the VLCC-MEG China rates signalled a clear upswing in the market, building on the positive sentiment of the previous week. At the same time, momentum in the Suezmax-Wafr-continent rates increased, reflecting a more robust market sentiment. In contrast, sentiment in the Aframax Med segment weakened after peaking in week 5.

VLCC MEG-China freight rates surged to 78 WS, marking a remarkable 19% weekly rise. Presently, these rates stand at a substantial 25% higher than the levels observed during the same period last year. Notably, the last instance of rates reaching such heights was in mid-June, when they breached the WS80 threshold.

Suezmax freight rates for shipments originating from West Africa to continental Europe have surged above WS110, indicating a significant 10% weekly rise. Meanwhile, in the Suez Baltic Med route, rates maintained a relatively stable sentiment around 130 WS compared to the previous week, reflecting a notable 18% annual decline.

Aframax Med freight rates remained relatively consistent compared to the previous week, persisting in their trajectory of surpassing the WS170 threshold. This marks a modest 6% annual increase compared to rates recorded a year ago. This week’s sentiment aligns with the trend observed in the preceding days of February, indicating rates consistently below the WS200 mark.

‘Product’ WS

LR2 Weaker

LR2 AG freight rates continued their downward trend, dropping to 250 WS, nearly 50 points lower than the levels observed the previous week. This marks a significant decrease of 28% compared to the peak rates recorded at the end of January.

LR1 Firmer

Panamax Carib-to-USG rates surged to 370 WS, representing a remarkable 50% increase from the lows recorded at the beginning of the year.

‘Clean’

MR Mixed

MR1 rates for the Baltic continent stood around 270 WS, a 80% increase compared to a similar week a month ago.

MR2 rates for shipments from the continent to the US from the continent to the US surged to 265 WS, marking a remarkable 120% increase over the span of just one month.

Conversely, rates for the MR2 route from the US Gulf to the continent remained steady compared to the previous week, standing at 167 WS. This represents a 14% decrease compared to the rates recorded a year ago.

SECTION 2/ SUPPLY

‘Dirty’ (#vessels) – Decreasing

In the third week of February, the crude oil tanker market saw a decline in the number of vessels, particularly evident in the VLCC Ras Tanura segment. Meanwhile, the Aframax Primorsk and Med Novo segments continued to maintain the decreasing trend observed over the previous two weeks.

VLCC Ras Tanura: The ship count dwindled to 61, nearing the annual average and representing a decrease of nearly 10 vessels compared to the previous week. This decline contrasts sharply with the peak observed in the previous week, where vessel numbers surged above 75.

Suezmax Wafr: The current count of ships stands at 69, 20 lower than the peak observed in week 2, which reached around 89 vessels.

Aframax Primorsk: The current number of ships is 22, almost unchanged from the previous week, while the numbers are now below the annual average of the last four weeks.

Aframax Med Novo: The number of vessels is still hovering close to the annual average of 10 since the beginning of the month. It appears that this recent trend is poised to persist for the remaining half of February.

‘Clean’

LR2 (#vessels) – Decreasing

MR (#vessels) – Mixed

Clean LR2 AG Jubail: The downward trend persisted over the last two weeks, with levels dropping to 2.

Clean MR: The latest vessel activity held almost levels of the previous week at 32 for MR1 Algeria Skikda, with a trend of a slightly below the annual average. In MR2 Amsterdam, the number of vessels appears to have decreased to 32, marking a notable decrease of 50% compared to the levels of four weeks ago.

SECTION 3/ DEMAND (Tonne Days)

​​‘Dirty’ Decreasing

Dirty tonne days: In the third week of February, a continued decline was noted in the growth of tonne days across all vessel size categories, with the most significant decreases observed in the VLCC and Suezmax segments.

‘Clean’ Decreasing

Panamax tonne days: The outlook remains steady, echoing the robust levels observed three weeks ago, which bolsters a sense of firmness in freight rates for February.

Clean MR tonne days: The growth of tonne days in MR1 vessel size is now at the weakest level seen in the last year, while the growth rate for MR2 appeared to maintain a steady pace since the beginning of the year.

