A delegation of Latin American port leaders visits the Port of València

A delegation of Latin American port leaders visited the Port of València today. The 15 representatives that make up the group have started a trade mission at the headquarters of the Port Authority of València (PAV) to strengthen ties with the main Spanish ports. The visit is part of the Port Leaders initiative, a programme dedicated to strengthening management and executive skills in the logistics and port industry.

The delegation was received by Enrique Belda, director general of the PAV, and by Antonio Torregrosa, director of the Valenciaport Foundation (VF). At the welcome reception, the director of the PAV emphasised the opportunity of the Port-Leaders programme to analyse and share experiences of good practices between ports, and models for overcoming difficulties. ‘We are – explained Enrique Belda – in the final stages of the Third Industrial Revolution and on the threshold of a Fourth Technological, Logistics and Industrial Revolution in which the ports are going to be strategic nodes, so meetings such as todays are opportunities to document experiences that will help us to overcome future situations and uncertainties’.

The representatives of Port-Leaders thanked Valenciaport for its willingness to show ‘a port and a Foundation that we already know, of which we have the best theoretical references, and which, thanks to this collaboration programme, we will be able to set foot in and see at close quarters’.

In the first working session, Cristina Rodríguez, Head of Commercial and Customers – Container Traffic, explained the characteristics of the Valenciaport facilities. Subsequently, Miguel Garín, Director of International Business Development of the Valenciaport Foundation presented the latest experiences carried out by the Foundation.

The members of the Port-Leaders programme visited the Port of València, the South Counterdike, some of the terminals and the northern extension. The aim of this delegation is to strengthen the links between the two regions and to promote innovation, sustainability, and intercontinental collaboration in the maritime-port sector.

Source: Port Authority of Valencia