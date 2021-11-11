A global network for energy efficient shipping – film launch

From Africa to the Pacific, a host of pilot projects and capacity-building initiatives to show shipping decarbonisation in action are highlighted in a new IMO film: “A global network for energy efficient shipping.”

The film showcases tangible solutions in climate change mitigation in the shipping industry by use of technology in trials and pilots under the Global MTCC Network (GMN) Project, which is implemented by IMO and funded by the European Union. The global network of Maritime Technology Cooperation Centres (MTCCs) undertake pilot projects and promote technologies and operations to improve energy efficiency in the maritime sector.

The film was launched (10 November) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) at a side event, How to decarbonize Africa’s shipping sector, which showcased efforts in the African region; explored issues around decarbonisation in ports and shipping; and provided an overview of the GMN project.

The side event, held at the Africa Pavilion, was organized by Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure Housing, Urban Development and Public Works – Kenya, The Global MTCC Network & MTCC Africa.

The event was moderated by Lydia Ngugi, Head, MTCC Africa. Other panelists and presenters were: Mr. Hiroyuki Yamada, Director – Marine Environment Division, IMO; Dr. Kevin Kariuki, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate & Green Growth, Africa Development Bank (AfDB); Madam Nancy Karigithu, Principal Secretary, State Department Shipping and Maritime, Kenya; Mr. Anton Rhodes, Project Manager, Global MTCC Network (GMN); Eng. Denis M Mulwa, Senior Port Electrical Engineer for Kenya Ports Authority; Eng. Luke Samba, Marine Engineer, Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA); Mr. Jose Matheickal, Chief, Department of Partnerships and Projects (IMO); Mr. Mubarak Sodha, Projects Development & ICT Officer, Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa (PMAESA).

Source: IMO