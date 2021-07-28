Seafarer wellbeing has been a focal topic for Standard Club in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and we are always heartened when we see other organisations echoing this belief and doing more for seafarers in this aspect.

Mental Health Support Solutions have recently published a new pocket book on A Guide to Mental Health at Sea. Specifically targeted at seafarers, it will present seafarers with helpful tips and easy ways to improve their wellbeing on board and ashore. Through simple methods, theories and illustrations seafarers can learn how to always stay on top of their mental health.

Discover the ways to prevent the most common issues that affect the well-being of people all around the world such as stress, anxiety, and depression. Learn how to adopt a more relaxed lifestyle, the importance and benefits of good mental health hygiene, and explore the ways of regulating stress levels of everyday life. And always remember, mind matters.

Standard Club also released a publication on seafarer wellbeing and an award-winning poster campaign that addresses the various aspects of wellbeing including physical, mental and social.

Source: The Standard Club