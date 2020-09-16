a. hartrodt to rollout CargoWise globally

a. hartrodt and WiseTech Global announced the rollout of integrated cloud-based logistics execution platform, CargoWise, across the a. hartrodt global network of over 100 locations and more than 2,000 logistics team members.

Operating across 46 nations, a. hartrodt specialises in logistics solutions across various sectors, including automotive, food & beverage, health care, industrial goods and oil & gas. The CargoWise global solution will be implemented to support freight forwarding, customs, warehousing and order management operations.

Andreas Wenzel, Managing Director of a. hartrodt, said, “Our focus is on providing our customers with perfect service in everything we do. Trading across 100 locations it became very clear to us that to continue to contribute to our customers’ success we needed a system that is globally scalable and will enable better communication between our teams and greater visibility across our entire operation.

“With its extensive functionality, CargoWise will provide a. hartrodt with a single, easy to use platform that can be accessed from anywhere at any time. At a. hartrodt we take over and manage all the transport and logistics needs of our customers, from transport and customs clearance through to warehousing, picking and packing, and distribution.”

“The operational efficiencies we will gain from implementing an integrated system with real-time visibility will not only empower our people but enhance our ability to plan across the entire supply chain.”

“With a commitment to future-proofing our operations, the implementation of CargoWise complements our new modern multi-redundant Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) data centres.”

The global rollout of CargoWise across a. hartrodt operations in Asia, South and North America, Oceania and Europe, will be a staged process with completion by March 2023.

WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, said, “We are pleased to support a. hartrodt’s commitment to improving supply chain efficiencies through digitalisation with the decision to rollout CargoWise across its global operations. CargoWise’s powerful functionalities will provide their business with unparalleled access to real-time data that will drive increased productivity and advance forward planning.”

Licensed across 160 countries, CargoWise enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, e-commerce, and cross-border compliance, allowing them to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages, and currencies.

Source: WiseTech Global