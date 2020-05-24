A hindrance or a help? What do China’s new ore regulations mean for Australian exporters?

The drama has a familiar rhythm.

An obscure official diktat is penned in Beijing.

Then it ripples out through the world, frenetically shared by exporters, analysts, journalists and diplomats, before rapidly making the leap to newswires and websites in Australia.

An email lands in your inbox, or a headline flashes up on a television screen.

And then the phone calls flow, and the guessing games begin.

Over the past couple of weeks, China’s Government has passed a seemingly endless string of new regulations which have hit Australian exporters.

The pace has been frantic. China first locked in tariffs on Australia barley, before pivoting to hit four Australian abattoirs with new import bans.

This week, there’s been feverish speculation about Australia’s vast and lucrative minerals trade with China. Beijing whacked informal quotas on coal imports, just days after announcing new inspection rules for iron ore imports.

Each new announcement has brought a new round of frantic phone calls and mounting industry anxiety as Australian officials and exporters try to figure out what it means for them.

“Mine wasn’t the only heart that missed three beats this morning,” Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon remarked wryly when he was asked for his response to the headlines on iron ore.

We can only imagine how violently nerves have been shredded in Australia’s embassy in Beijing, the Trade Minister’s Office and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Perhaps the defining emotion of this prolonged drama is uncertainty.

In some cases, seemingly ominous developments have turned out to be harmless. Probably.

After close inspection, both the Government and the mining industry concluded the new iron ore regulations unveiled by Beijing were likely to actually help Australian exporters by streamlining the import process.

And while Beijing’s decision to cut coal imports will hurt the Australian industry, the consensus in Canberra is that the move is — probably — aimed at helping China’s coal miners rather than punishing Australia’s.

Still, it’s easy to jump at shadows when your largest trading partner seems to hold you in contempt, while issuing thinly veiled threats.

The constant stream of insults from Chinese state media and the warning of a consumer boycott by China’s ambassador to Australia has fed into a poisonous atmosphere of mutual distrust and suspicion. In this febrile environment, even the innocent can look sinister.

Some officials and analysts also believe there is clearly an element of psychological warfare in the steady drip-feed of threats and trade sanctions emerging from Beijing — even if they have a veneer of plausible deniability.

