A.I.S. Resources Ships 200 Tonnes High-Grade Manganese Ore in Ten Containers to China on the "TIAN CHANG HE" Container Vessel

A.I.S. Resources Limited announced that the Company’s initial trial shipment has been increased to 200 tonnes of manganese ore and shipped to China on the 66,380 tonne container vessel TIAN CHANG HE.

Highlights of the initial Manganese Ore shipment include:

200 tonnes of high-grade fines manganese ore in ten containers was loaded onto the container vessel TIAN CHANG HE.

The container vessel departed Lima port at 11:13 pm, July 31, 2019.

No customs inspection delays were encountered on the first shipment, which was a credit to our professional freight forwarders and experienced in-house logistics team.

The voyage to Shanghai, China is estimated to be 35-37 days.

Bureau Veritas del Peru, an international assay surveyor sampled the cargo and provided the export assay analysis.

300 additional tonnes have been bagged at the mine site in preparation for transport to the port for the next semi-monthly shipping.

Update on the near-term target of 10,000 tonnes Manganese Ore per month:

We are currently negotiating additional sales agreements to enable AIS to export 50 containers totaling 1,000 tonnes every two weeks from the San Jorge mine. As mining progresses at other locations this will be increased to our short-term target of 10,000 tonnes per month.

Other updates include:

AIS is negotiating additional sales/joint venture agreements for high-grade lump manganese products to enable the shipping of large quantities in break bulk handymax ships (>5,000 tonne lots).

Our Peruvian geologist and general manager have completed visiting nearby mines and outcrops over the past two weeks and are preparing reports for analysis. The objective is to add lump manganese to the AIS product line and ship in bulk.

“We are delighted to have shipped our first ten containers this week,” stated AIS Resources President and CEO, Phillip Thomas. “Our due diligence and exploration with potential new joint-venture partners is going well, which will result in larger shipments as we refine our mining, logistics and sales contracts. To develop additional contacts and expand AIS’ exposure to the market, I’m looking forward to attending the China Manganese conference in late August 2019 in Ulanqab.”

Source: A.I.S. Resources