A listening ear for seafarers and families directly affected by the Ukraine conflict

24-hour emotional support is available to any seafarers and their families directly affected by what is happening in Ukraine via SeafarerHelp – the free, confidential, multilingual helpline operated by the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN).

ISWAN’s experienced SeafarerHelp team are always available around the clock for seafarers or their families who are worried and need support or someone to talk to. Last year, SeafarerHelp handled thousands of calls and messages from seafarers and their families. The helpline has a number of contact channels:

Source: International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN)