A Message from Evergreen Line about our action on COVID-19

The accelerating impact of COVID-19 is being felt right across the globe, and we hope that you, your company and your family remain safe and well.

In order to support you through this difficult time, we would like to advise you of our actions in coping with this extraordinary situation.

Complying with various country, state and local guidelines and mandates, we have reconfigured our staffing and working place arrangement, taking required steps such as “work from home and work in alternative location”, emphasizing tele-communicating and online-processing where possible. Our primary aim is to continue performing our core functions in an efficient, responsive and effective manner. Under these circumstances, although it will not be business as usual, we will be able to keep our services and operations running despite existing crisis, while protecting the safety of our staff and thereby the interests of yours also. To accommodate these new realities and to mitigate resulting repercussions in process of your shipments, we believe our well-established ShipmentLink Portal ( http://www.shipmentlink.com ) with electronic Booking, B/L instruction, i-B/L, Cargo Tracking, etc. capability could help smooth the workflow. Additionally, we would encourage you to register for and take advantage of our newly launched GreenX digital platform ( https://www.greenxtrade.com ). This facility provides you with instant quote and secured space with prioritized equipment for all export shipments originated from Asia, enabling you to complete the freight booking in the most convenient way.

We will continue to post updated advice about any alternations to our working practices contingent upon changes to regulatory requirements. For more information on specific regional developments or trouble shooting, please refer to the Regional Information section of this website, or contact our local representative who will be at your service to address any issue you may encounter.

We thank you for your understanding and continued partnership with Evergreen, and assure you of our commitment to working with you through challenges ahead.

Source: Evergreen Line