A New Crane At Barra Snm In Dunkerque-Port

The BARRA SNM company has installed a new Liebherr 420 mobile crane on its terminals in the port of Dunkerque in Dock 6.

This new multi-purpose crane with a maximum hoisting capacity of 125 tonnes completes the current fleet. It allows the company to meet the needs of its customers to consolidate existing traffic and develop new activities in Break Bulk, heavy loads and small agricultural and industrial bulk.

In addition to the operational advantage that this new tool will bring, it will also improve the environmental footprint of port operations with reduced energy consumption, the possibility of operating with bio-fuels and, in the long term, of switching to all-electric systems.

The BARRA SNM teams are happy to be able to continue to offer their customers the best possible services backed by their recognized human operational skills and by latest-generation tools.

Source: Dunkerque-Port