A new innovation from GTT: A more environmentally friendly “Ballast-Water-Free” LNG Bunker & Feeder vessel concept

GTT announces that it has obtained, with its partner Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. (HZ), a double Approval in Principle (AiP), from the classification Society China Classification Society (CCS) and DNV, for the “Ballast-Water-Free” LNG Bunker & Feeder vessel concept.

The received AiPs recognize the compliance of this “Ballast-Water-Free” vessel design with the rules and codes relating to ocean-going vessels, their construction and equipment.

The “Ballast-Water-Free” design fitted with GTT’s membrane system enables the construction of more economical and environmentally friendly vessels.

The majority of merchant vessels worldwide uses ballast water when the bunkers are empty or partially loaded in order to maintain seaworthy conditions. Therefore, a considerable quantity of ballast water is carried by ships every day. Even when ballast water is treated, there is a risk of transferring harmful aquatic organisms and pathogens from one area to another. The solution developed by GTT eliminates this risk completely. In addition, removing the ballast water treatment system also reduces the energy consumption and CO2 footprint of the vessels.

A ballast-free vessel also offers advantages in terms of investment and operational cost, simplification of vessel operation, reduction of corrosion and prolongation of lifetime. An extensive test campaign in the hull test tank has demonstrated the good sailing and seakeeping capabilities of the design.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “This major technological innovation to improve both the environmental and economic performance of LNG Bunker & Feeder vessel has been made possible thanks to the support of our partner Hudong Zhonghua. We welcome the approvals of CCS and DNV, which allow us to offer our ship-owners and charterers customers a high-value technology solution. GTT once again demonstrates its ability to innovate in order to make vessels ever more environmentally friendly and in line with the environmental guidelines of the maritime industry.”

Source: GTT