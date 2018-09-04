A New OPEC Agreement

Conor Stone of McQuilling Services shares the group’s views on the recent development of the OPEC/non-OPEC Production Agreement in the context of upcoming US sanctions on Iran. Global trade flows to the East are likely to adapt to the new geopolitical environment as Iran volumes are replaced by producers in the Middle East and the Atlantic Basin. From a vessel supply perspective, we are likely to see an impact from increase Iranian floating storage next year.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source: McQuilling Partners, Inc.