A new scenario in maritime safety

The Final Conference of the Picasso Project has been held today at the Jovellanos Centre in Gijón. The main theoretical and practical outcomes developed within Picasso were presented. After the welcoming speeches given by the director of the Jovellanos Centre, Julián Camus;Gijón mayoress, Carmen Moriyón; the representative of the Spanish Merchant Navy Directorate, Ignacio Fernández; and Asturias Government Representative, Mariano Marín; the main results of almost two years of work within the project were presented, namely: the Improvement of Safety and Security responses using unmanned vehicles and other IT tools – Valenciaport Foundation -, Ship to Shore data sharing using a standardized info-environment – CIMNE -, Mass evacuation from passenger ships -Ministry of Transport, Malta – Automated detection of man overboard or small objects in the sea – Maritime Safety Agency -, Advanced fire-fighting in ports – Jovellanos Centre. The presentations were followed by a more the practical session.

Attendees to the conference enjoyed a visit to the facilities of the Maritime Safety Centre, during which they were able to witness a fire-fighting exercise using the Aircraft Rescue and Fire-Fighting Simulator, a demonstration at the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) facility, and a rescue exercise. Then, in the wave pool, some of the specific technologies developed within the project were demonstrated: unmanned vessels in port environments and the automated man-overboard detection system using the rescue helicopter (Helimer) based in Gijón, the headquarters of which were also visited. The conference was attended by more than 130 representatives of various national and international organisations related to the maritime and port sectors. It was closed by Ulf Svedberg, former head of innovation of the Swedish Merchant Marine, Captain José Anselmo, former head of the Motorways of the Seas and José Manuel Díaz, Head of Training at the Jovellanos Centre and of the Picasso Project.

Picasso is a project co-funded by the European Commission through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme and aims to achieve a modern and highly-developed maritime transport system that will enable the sector to be safer, more efficient and sustainable by developing new technologies and training. Picasso has a budget of 3.8 million euros and is part of the overall goal of developing the motorways of the seas in the European Union, in line with EU maritime transport policies. The project has brought together 14 partners from 9 countries (Cyprus, Spain, Greece, Israel, Italy, Malta, United Kingdom, Sweden and Portugal), and is headed by the Maritime Rescue Agency. It was approved in July 2016 and has been developed through three activities: On-shore and on-board safety and security, Emergency simulations, and Training and the human factor.

Source: PICASSO Project