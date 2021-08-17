A.P. Moller – Maersk appoints Mohit Bhatia as Head, Maersk Global Service Centres

A.P. Moller – Maersk has appointed Mohit Bhatia as Senior Vice President and Head of Maersk Global Service Centres (GSC) effective 1st August 2021. Mohit previously held the position of Joint Managing Director, Maersk GSC, with responsibility for Finance before taking over the overall leadership including commercial and operations functions.

An industry stalwart, Mohit brings strong expertise of over 30 years in transforming and managing large companies across IT, banking and food & snacking sectors. Mohit is an accomplished Chartered Accountant and finance professional who is skilled in CFO responsibilities, business processes, re-engineering, global delivery, shared services, and business transformations including successful implementations of technology platforms and digital & robotic process automation. Mohit joined Maersk in 2019 and has since then demonstrated his strong strategic mindset, execution focus and leadership capabilities.

“Mohit Bhatia has played a key role in the company from his very first day and I am pleased that he will now assume overall responsibility of Maersk GSC. Along with his functional expertise in finance, Mohit brings a unique experience of leading large scale transformations at similar capabilities centres which will greatly benefit our GSC-teams who are crucial in driving our ambition of becoming an integrated container logistics company, servicing our customers end-to-end digital products,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO, Fleet & Strategic Brands, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

On his appointment, Mohit commented, “I am honoured to take over the responsibility of Maersk GSC at a time when the logistics sector is undergoing an important transformation. As an industry leader, we are fronting this transformation through a robust technology plan that, together with end-to-end connected processes, will enable us to become truly customer-centric.”

GSC – an enabler of Maersk’s transformation

The Maersk GSC plays a critical role in delivering customer outcomes and enables decision making and prioritization for Maersk based on its end-to-end process view. To enable Maersk’s vision of becoming an integrated container logistics company, Maersk GSC has locked down the following four themes as a part of its priorities:

GSC’s direct contribution to customer experience outcomes, and support to Maersk’s overall growth agenda

Drive best-in-class efforts to deliver cost and cash leadership for Maersk

Drive process readiness to support future technology from a Digital, Platform and Data perspective

Build a highly engaged workforce that is future-ready and a culture that supports Maersk’s Strategy

With strength of more than 12,000 employees, Maersk GSC is spread across India (Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune), China (Chengdu) and the Philippines (Manila), with a small hub in Morocco (Tangier). Established in 1999, Maersk GSC’s competencies have grown in the last few years by being an integrated part of delivering strategic business growth. Maersk GSC teams interact with multiple stakeholders across A.P. Moller – Maersk to enable about 30 million touchpoints per year with over 59,000 customers. Maersk GSC oversees not only the strategic execution of finance and commercial processes, but also closely partners with the Technology teams based out of Maersk GSC. The GSC comprises some of the best minds in engineering, digital innovation, finance, commercial, operations, and information technology that develops innovative end-to-end solutions providing best-in-class customer experience.

Maersk GSC has undergone a rapid transformation over the last few years through a journey undertaken by agile and self-managed teams that adapt and respond fast to the changes. The empowered and collaborative way of shaping outcomes has enabled Maersk GSC to build a framework that delivers a better customer experience while also creating the right environment for its employees to thrive.

