A.P. Moller – Maersk completes the acquisition of KGH Customs Services

Following the announcement on July 6 2020 and receipt of required competition approvals, A.P. Moller – Maersk has now completed the acquisition of the European customs services specialist to further enhance its logistics and services offering.

A.P. Moller – Maersk has on 1 September 2020 finalised the acquisition of KGH Customs Services, a pan-European customs services provider, further strengthening its capabilities as an integrated container logistics company, offering end-to-end supply chain solutions to its global customers.

“I am very pleased that we can now officially welcome KGH into the Maersk family”, says Karsten Kildahl, Regional Managing Director of Maersk in Europe. “The integration process now begins, and we are very excited to start working together and start learning from one another.”

“The whole KGH team is looking forward to closely collaborating with our new Maersk colleagues on providing a range of different services within the transportation and logistics industry as one combined entity. Our enhanced product portfolio and geographical reach will enable us to serve our customers and their growing needs even better”, says Lars Börjesson, CEO of KGH Customs Services.

During the remainder of 2020, Maersk and KGH teams will work together on establishing a joint operating model and optimal structure to serve their customer base going forward. Customers will meanwhile continue to interact with their current contacts in both organisations and enjoy the usual level of service.

Lars Borjesson, CEO of KGH, will going forward lead the combined customs related activities of both KGH and Maersk in Europe.

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk