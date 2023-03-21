A.P. Moller – Maersk launches Europe-China air freight service to add further agility to customer supply chains

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) announces the inaugural flight of the logistics company´s new air freight service with scheduled flights between Billund, Denmark (BLL) and Hangzhou, China (HGH). The new service is responding to increasing customer demand.

The scheduled Eurasia operation will commence 20 March with three weekly flights introducing the first of three newly converted Boeing 767-300 freighters that have recently been added to the fleet of Maersk Air Cargo. All Europe-China flights will be operated by Maersk´s internal cargo airline.

‘’With the introduction of our new service between Europe and China, we have taken another leap with our customers in providing true integrated logistics. We want to ensure that our customers have the visibility, reliability, and resilience in their supply chains. In this, air freight with scheduled flights and controlled capacity represents a crucial part of our customers´ end-to-end logistics needs.’’

Michel Pozas Lucic

Global Head of Air in A.P. Moller – Maersk

The inaugural flight also marks the first scheduled air cargo operation between Denmark and Asia. The corridor from Billund Airport is expected to significantly increase access for high value and time sensitive cargo between Scandinavia, Northern Europe, and the entire Asia-Pacific.

Furthermore, Maersk’s newly opened air freight hub at Billund Airport in Denmark enables customers to avoid congestion and delays that are usually seen in larger airports. In addition, the proximity of aircraft parking apron to Maersk’s airport warehouse facility, allows better control and faster cargo clearance.

The airport facility in Billund houses a fully equipped, 4000 m² import and 13,000 m² export facility. Separate areas for cold storage, dangerous goods, scanning and ULD handling. Billund airport will have a Maersk Air cargo team with pilots and aircraft maintenance staff, a flight operations team and a freight forwarding team all available to secure reliability for Maersk customers.

With Maersk Air Cargo, Maersk is on a journey to provide customers with unique end-to-end air freight services through own controlled capacity and a global network of scheduled flights.

Maersk also recently launched a new air freight service with scheduled flights between Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) and Incheon, Korea (ICN) operated by Miami-headquartered cargo airline Amerijet International.

In addition, Maersk opened a new Chicago air freight gateway facility to add more supply chain integration opportunities for customers using Chicago O’Hare International and Rockford International.

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk