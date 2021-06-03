A.P. Moller – Maersk to provide end-to-end carbon footprint visibility

The Emissions Dashboard – a new Maersk digital tool – consolidates emissions data across all transport modes and carriers, enabling customers to set a baseline and uncover opportunities to optimize their emissions footprint.

A.P. Moller – Maersk is further assisting its customers with decarbonising their supply chains with the launch of an Emissions Dashboard. The Emissions Dashboard is an analytical data tool where customers are provided with carbon footprint measurements from their entire supply chain, giving a detailed emissions overview whether their products are transported via truck, train, plane, or vessel. With an emissions overview companies will be able to disclose emissions information to the public, covering all their container flows.

“As our customers trust Maersk with a wider part of their supply chains, they also expect from us that we assist their climate actions through sustainable end-to-end offerings. An increasing share of our customers are setting ambitious sustainability goals, making emissions visibility critical in order to document performance towards these targets. The Emissions Dashboard will ensure full visibility for our customers to leverage on their journeys towards decarbonised supply chains,” explains Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Vincent Clerc – CEO of Ocean and Logistics, A.P. Moller – Maersk

Designed as a one-stop-shop The Emissions Dashboard conforms to the GLEC* methodology to calculate emissions and it handles emissions data from all carriers involved in the end-to-end supply chain – not only emissions data from Maersk.

The analytics provides customers with the opportunity to get a detailed overview of their opportunities to lower emissions from the transport of their products. At the same time the data creates a solid basis for logistics emissions reporting which can be used in corporate sustainability reports.

Around half of Maersk’s 200 largest customers have set – or are in the process of setting – ambitious science-based or zero carbon targets for their supply chains.

The Emissions Dashboard has been tested by 10 key customers of Maersk who have provided valuable and positive feedback. Among these are leading science-based agricultural technology company Syngenta.

“Maersk and Syngenta have a joint vision to significantly reduce our carbon footprint for transport and logistics. We know that to succeed, we will need high-quality emissions data. The clear visuals and insights provided by the Emissions Dashboard offer an accurate picture of our emissions, guide our decision-making, and help us identify the most impactful changes we can make. Our collaboration with Maersk moves us towards a more sustainable future,” says Ai Ma Ong, Global Logistics Capacity Manager, Syngenta.

The Emissions Dashboard is part of Maersk’s commitment to global sustainability – a commitment that is shared with an ever-increasing number of customers, consumers and investors alike.

The Emissions Dashboard is now available to all larger Maersk customers.

* GLEC: Global Logistics Emissions Council– a globally recognized methodology for emissions calculations. The Emissions Dashboard uses software from EcoTransIT World, who is accredited by Smart Freight Centre for conformance to the GLEC standard.

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk