A.P. Moller – Maersk upgrades its digital Warehousing and Distribution with JDA

A.P. Moller – Maersk will extend its end-to-end container logistics services with JDA Software Inc.’s Warehouse Management solutions, further building its warehousing and distribution services. The move is part of Maersk’s ongoing focus on digital technologies that simplify its customers’ increasingly complex supply chains.

Today Maersk Warehousing and Distribution provides its customers the advantages of an end-to-end delivery network and greater flexibility through a wide range of logistics solutions, in strategically located in warehouses, as well as the latest processes and systems for cost effective distribution networks.

The addition of JDA’s cloud-based solutions will expand the range and flexibility of Maersk’s delivery services even further. JDA’s state-of-the-art Warehouse Management System will help Maersk customers improve warehousing processes and efficiency while lowering inventory costs. It will also help Maersk customers balance the imperative of on-time delivery with the need for cost-effective distribution.

“‘Digital’ is no longer just a buzzword, today it is unlocking tremendous value for our logistics and warehouse customers in terms of simplification and better performance,” said Henning Goldman, Global Head of Warehousing and Distribution, Maersk. “JDA’s deep expertise and leading innovation are already creating competitive advantages for its customers. The addition of these exciting solutions to our portfolio is going to help Maersk continue offering our customers truly unique, end-to-end solutions.”

Getting inventory to the right location and at the right time today often depends on networks with multiple suppliers and carriers. Digital solutions can provide visibility throughout the supply chain to improve on-time performance, for example coordinating the schedules of several carriers to adapt to real-world disruptions such as adverse weather. They can also simplify complex transactions between different players and sites with very different operating conditions.

“Maersk is continuing to lead the industry’s digital transformation,” said Johan Reventberg, president, EMEA, JDA. “Deploying JDA Warehouse Management, a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) based model in the cloud will unlock complete, end-to-end visibility so Maersk can easily manage complex warehouse operations across myriad customer environments.”

Maersk will initially deploy JDA Warehouse Management in Europe (Gothenburg) and the U.S. (Newark and Santa Fe) in Q4 this year and will use these sites to build the template for the global rollout across Maersk warehouse facilities.

Source: Maersk