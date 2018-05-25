“A.P. Moller – Maersk welcomes the relaxation of the cabotage legislation in India, a measure that in the long run will benefit India’s global competitive position.

The announcement made by the Ministry of Shipping to relax the Indian cabotage law enables global shipping lines to carry EXIM containers along India’s coast. This will bring greater competition to the feeder market which in turn would benefit local importers and exporters. Indian ports would also benefit as this positive change would allow them to compete for container traffic currently handled in adjacent regional hub ports.

Maersk acknowledges the effort made by the Indian government to bring a constructive end to an issue that has been the subject of discussion for many years in India. We believe that the change is a clear evidence of India’s resolve to bring reform to its logistics sector and thereby enhance its ease of doing business and cost competitiveness ratings.”

Source: Maersk Group