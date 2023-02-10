A Persistent Gap Between Market Pricing and the Fed’s Policy Outlook

At the press conference following last week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked about the divergence between the path of the fed funds rate as implied by forward rate contracts and the Fed’s own forecasts as published in its most recent Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) , from mid-December. At that time, fed funds futures contracts expiring in December 2023 were yielding 4.6% versus the median SEP projection of 5.1%, while the December 2024 expiry contract yield was trading at 3.2% versus the SEP median of 4.1%. Chair Powell responded that the divergence was likely largely the result of “the market’s expectation that inflation will move down more quickly.” He then emphasized that core services inflation, excluding shelter – which is more directly related to the labor markets and wage inflation – hasn’t obviously peaked.

Perhaps more interesting, following the blockbuster January 2023 U.S. employment report, which showed a 3.4% unemployment rate in addition to upward revisions to average hourly earnings inflation, the market’s pricing of the likely destination of the fed funds rate didn’t change much. In fact, the yield of the December 2023 fed funds futures contract rose to 4.9% (where it was trading at the time of this writing), but the SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) options market, which is more liquid than fed funds, was still pricing a roughly 65% chance that rates would be under the FOMC’s 4.1% median projection for 2024 – the same probability that was priced before the February FOMC meeting. In other words, the market priced in a greater chance of a higher fed funds rate over the next six months or so, followed by a greater chance of more cuts thereafter. (For more on how to interpret market pricing of expectations for Fed policy, see my colleagues’ recent blog post, “Trying to Make Apple Juice From Oranges: The Problem With Comparing Market Pricing and Fed Projections.”)

Why has the market pricing of the Fed rate path, and the probability of rate cuts in particular, been so steady despite incoming economic data that, if anything, have supported the Fed’s outlook for inflation to diminish over time with relatively limited pain in labor markets? Of course, market-based forecasts don’t always come to pass, but we see three reasons (outside of the outlook for inflation) as to why market pricing of rate cuts could continue to be “sticky.”

First, large labor market surprises aren’t uncommon around the peak of a rate hiking cycle. According to the Bloomberg survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), U.S. payrolls in August 1997 surprised by almost 2 standard deviations (316,000 first release versus 70,000 consensus) before the Fed cut rates by 75 basis points (bps) cumulatively in the last few months of 1998. The jobs data similarly surprised in February 2000 (268,000 first release versus 90,000 consensus) before the Fed went on to cut rates by 475 bps cumulatively in 2001 to blunt the impact of the dot-com bubble burst on the economy. And in January 2007, and then again in November of the same year, the BLS released payroll figures that were well above (roughly 1.5 standard deviations above) the Bloomberg consensus, only to see the Fed cut rates by 500 bps cumulatively from late 2007 through 2008 in response to the global financial crisis and the housing bubble burst.

Second, historically, the Fed hasn’t stayed at a peak terminal rate level very long. Indeed, looking at historical periods since the 1980s when the Fed was on hold after hiking suggests that the average length of time that rates were held steady at the terminal rate of the hiking cycle was around 7 months, with the “inflationary” cycles being shorter. Furthermore, when the Fed did start cutting, it cut an average of 230 bps in the year after the cuts started.

Third and finally, although market-based measures of financial conditions have eased somewhat recently, financial conditions are still tight by historical standards. As a result, a recession – albeit a mild one – still looks like a reasonable base case for the U.S. economy, even if incoming data have been more resilient than expected. PIMCO’s Financial Conditions Index is now down roughly 80 basis points from its peak in October 2022; however, it’s still up roughly 5.7% since hitting a trough in early January 2020. Furthermore, we think it’s underappreciated how much tightening pressure the overnight rate actually puts on the economy. In addition to credit card and other consumer loan rates, which float, most commercial and industrial bank loans, which cover business inventory and working capital needs, also float, so consumers and business are feeling the pinch from higher rates. Finally, and not surprisingly, financial market conditions are starting to affect actual bank lending conditions. According to latest survey of senior loan officers, banks’ willingness to lend to both consumers and businesses has declined to levels not seen outside of recessions, reducing access to the credit creation that is fundamental to overall economic growth.

What does all of this mean? While economic data in recent months have more or less supported the Fed’s projections, the gap between market pricing and the Fed’s own outlook could persist. In fact, recent data on net haven’t caused us to change our outlook for a mild U.S. recession – we’re only pushing the timing back a little bit – and we tend to agree with the market pricing that suggests last Friday’s labor market report increased the chances that the Fed will announce 25-bp hikes in both March and May. Financial conditions remain tight overall, while inflation appears to be moderating, and higher interest rates do appear to be weighing on the economy with a lag. In light of this macro backdrop, it is not too surprising that market participants see an elevated probability that Fed policy is similar to recent historical analogs – where the terminal pause is short-lived and rate cuts soon follow.

Source: PIMCO, By Tiffany Wilding, North American Economist at PIMCO