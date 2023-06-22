A pioneer in electric port equipment in Brazil, Wilson Sons scales the Salvador container terminal fleet, in the capital of Bahia

The first Brazilian container terminal and one of the first terminals in the Americas to add fully electric equipment to its operations, Wilson Sons’ Salvador container terminal invested in 12 electric terminal tractors, two reach stackers and a side loader powered with the world’s latest technologies. The acquisition of stackers and terminal tractors (TTs) to support internal transport between vessels and container storage areas required investments in the neighbourhood of R$ 24 million, helping to increase the service capabilities and competitiveness of the Port of Salvador while focusing on efficiency and best practices for sustainable development.

The executive director of Salvador Container Terminal Demir Lourenço believes that these investments support the company’s commitment to the climate agenda with the adoption of technologies to decrease the consumption of fossil fuels and, consequently, the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG). “It is yet another action aligned with the most relevant demands and consistent such as the ESG guidelines and the United Nations Global Compact principles to which our sustainability strategies adhere,” he says.

Demir further adds that, with these investments, Brazil becomes the second country in the world and the first in the Americas to own a fleet of electric TTs. The 12 TTs help to cut down on diesel consumption by about 150,000 litres per year in the Bahia facility. This is equivalent to 341 tons of CO2 that will be avoided annually from release into the atmosphere. Another relevant aspect is that electric motors have much less wear and tear and maintenance demands, and do not require lubricants. Electricity does not wear out the TT components as much as fuel combustion, which generates residues. The equipment adds even more comfort and safety, with more ergonomic driver cabins and better soundproofing.

“This and other practices help us fulfil our ambition of being recognized as leaders in ESG initiatives in port and maritime logistics, generating positive impacts and prosperity for our stakeholders, as we further engage our personnel in our growth strategy by taking accountable actions in the climate agenda,” says Wilson Sons Sustainability director Monica Jaén.

Wilson Sons’ investments in its Bahia-based container facility exceed R$ 1 billion. The company has recently completed expansion works at its container terminal, which includes duplicating the main berth from 377 to 800 metres, in addition to 30,800 m² of back area paving, allowing the facility to be fully capable of operating the largest New Panamax container ships (366 m) which are increasingly common worldwide.

Source: Wilson Sons