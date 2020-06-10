A Plan For Accelerating The Exit Of Coal Power Globally

Is coal cancelled? Nope. Not globally. But a proposed financing mechanism for developing countries may chart a fast path to coal power’s departure from the world energy stage.

Coal-Fired Generation Remains Steady Amid Calls For Closure

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other scientific bodies have called for a dramatic reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally by mid-century. To hit such targets, coal generation (a significant source of emissions) would have to plummet sharply by 2030 and essentially be gone by 2050.

The outlook for coal is already bleak in the US and many advanced economies, where a blend of market, policy, and pandemic forces continues to rout it. In these countries, emissions from coal-fired power generation are falling dramatically as coal is replaced by natural gas and renewables.

But, globally, coal-fired generation is holding steady — with growth of coal use in China, India and emerging economies offsetting reductions by others. While coal-fired generation in the U.S. has dropped by 40 percent in the last five years and in 2019 accounted for less than 24 percent of total generation, globally it has stayed essentially flat during that time and now accounts for about 38 percent of all generation in the world.

A Financing Mechanism To Accelerate Retirement Of Coal Plants

Dramatic reductions would require dramatic change—and Donald Kanak has some ideas about how to deliver it. Kanak, based in Hong Kong, is Chair of Eastspring Investments and Co-Chair of the Steering Group of the Sustainable Development Investment Partnership ASEAN Hub.

Writing last week for the World Economic Forum, Kanak proposed a “coal retirement mechanism” (CRM) to rapidly accelerate the replacement of coal with renewables in the developing countries where coal use is high and poised to grow. His focus is on ten to twenty low- and middle-income developing countries that (together with China and India) comprise 70 percent of current global coal-fired capacity and 90 percent of planned new capacity.

Kanak’s CRM plan goes like this. An investment fund is established and run by a trusted institution with deep knowledge of each country’s circumstances. The idea is to work with an existing institution (such as a multilateral development bank) rather than create new bureaucracy. Investors in the fund would include developed country governments with access to very low-cost capital and large institutional-impact investors. The fund would acquire existing coal-generating plants and retire them within 10-15 years, cutting short their expected lifetimes of 30-40 years or more.

An acquired coal plant could continue to operate and generate revenue streams during its truncated lifetime, yielding a roughly 5 percent investment return, by Kanak’s calculation.

Meanwhile, the proceeds received by the previous owners of the plant could, at the country’s discretion, be targeted for investment in zero-carbon generation. This could include renewables and possibly natural gas as a bridge strategy. (The proposal is mute on nuclear or carbon capture and storage, which might also qualify).

Kanak estimates that retiring half of the coal plants in a smaller low-income country would require about $1-2 billion in capital. Doing so in a larger country (e.g., Indonesia or Vietnam) could require $10-30 billion, he notes. That isn’t pocket change, but it’s not fantasyland either, as even $30 billion is about 0.1 percent of Asia’s estimated infrastructure investment needs for all sectors through 2030.

Examining The Value Proposition For the CRM

It is one thing to pledge to not build new coal plants and quite another to shut down existing ones. The former relinquishes opportunities for investment capital that is not yet committed. But shutting down plants involves altering the value of investments that have already been made and for which equity owners and creditors have real claims and employees have real jobs. Providing a way for those claimants to get paid would overcome practical and political hurdles to accelerated retirement.

The investment has to pencil out. The CRM must be able to pay enough to convince coal plant owners to sell, even though the CRM may operate the plant for less than half the time that the current owners would.

One key to the deal would be that the buyers have access to much cheaper capital and can bring the present value of the shorter and longer revenue streams closer together. With interest rates around the globe at historic lows (near zero), and with most developed country governments having access to the cheapest of the cheap capital, there may be a lot of room for cost reduction. (Kind of like when you refinance a mortgage at such a lower rate that you can shorten the terms and pay the same per month.)

Of course, it is really a profit stream rather than a revenue stream that drives investment value. If coal plants are only marginally profitable, then their owners will require less compensation to forego operation. The upshot? CRM funds will go farther in places where plants operate less profitably.

Wrangling the What-Ifs With Policy Solutions

If lower capital costs are not enough to seal the deal for CRM transactions, policy adjustments may be necessary. One option to pump revenue streams and sweeten the package could be to grant buyers access to incentive payments from the government, carbon credit markets, or other third parties for CRM-enabled investments.

But what if the CRM terms prove inadequate to bring enough willing sellers to the table? Policymakers could instead mandate early coal retirements and use CRM purchases as form of partial compensation for the forced retirement.

This is similar to what has recently been agreed to in Germany, where the government will compensate utilities for speeding up the retirement of coal plants… but at levels some utilities claim are less than the value of continuing operations. Of course, Germany has the resources to directly compensate utilities from government coffers and the utilities have the capacity to absorb some losses and pass the rest on to their customers. In the developing countries targeted by the CRM, neither the government nor the utilities (often owned and operated by the government) are likely have the resources to absorb these costs. Some external financing would likely be necessary to make this work.

A Just Transition?

Simply put, committing to a “just transition” means ensuring that the burdens of moving to a cleaner, low-carbon energy system should not be borne disproportionately by the poor, disadvantaged, and vulnerable. This conviction—which exists at the intersection of labor, equity, and environmental concerns—is central to international climate change negotiations.

The CRM solution proposed by Kanak has the potential to advance a more just transition. It could position advanced economies to provide financing and technical assistance to help developing countries move away from coal. This would diminish the burden that poorer counties bear in global mitigation efforts.

Yet, the justness of the outcome may depend on who owns the coal plants and is therefore compensated for relinquishing control of them. It could be the government, in which case the ideal beneficiaries are citizen constituents. Or the owners could be privately held entities (domestic or foreign), with shareholders largely receiving the gains. While there is nothing inherently wrong with either arrangement, each leads to different distributional outcomes. Given the complexity, the CRM should ensure equitable sharing rules are in place and enforced.

What about electricity customers? A few years ago, replacing coal with renewables would clearly be a cost-raising proposition, but those days are ending. Generating energy from wind and solar costs close to the same (or even less than) coal power. At the same time, adopting renewables requires building out transmission, distribution and storage infrastructure: costs that will ultimately be paid by the customer. But phasing coal out over 10-15 years, rather than suddenly eliminating it, would ease the impact by allowing other system components to be developed over time.

Of course, tapering off (and ultimately ending) coal-fired power generation will hurt mine owners and miners. In countries that import coal from elsewhere, this may not be much of an issue. But in other cases, the domestic coal sector could suffer. (Germany is dealing with this through government payments to those affected.) Again, the decade-long transition proposed by the CRM should help ease the severity of this pain.

Kanak also proposes a “Sustainable Energy Transitions Mechanism” (SETM) as a companion to the CRM. The SETM would provide finance and technical assistance to drive sustainable energy development and the investment and employment that goes with it.

One caveat is that renewable energy generation—which requires a great deal of up-front labor to build the systems but little to operate them—has quite different employment implications than does coal-fired generation, which requires more operating labor. So one cannot simply wave a wand and turn coal plant workers into solar plant installers. The SETM will need to manage this transition carefully.

Activating Results In Other Regions And Sectors

The proposed Coal Retirement Mechanism may be a practical and principled approach to speed the transition away from coal generation, but only if it targets the countries where it will be most cost-effective and manages the process with attention to equity.

The CRM will garner the best results in low- to middle-income developing countries with relatively high current dependence on coal and plans to build more. China, which has by far the largest coal plant capacity in the world—four times that of the U.S.—will need its own plan, driven by its own domestic needs and diplomatic intents.

Of course, when it comes to carbon emissions, coal-fired power is not the only culprit. Deep reductions are also needed in heavy industry, transportation, buildings and agriculture. Together, these four sectors account for about two-thirds of global carbon emissions, and they will require their own bespoke solutions.

But if advanced and emerging economies can team up to initiate deep emissions reductions in the electric power sector, other creative collaborations just might be close behind.

Source: Forbes