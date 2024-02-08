A.R. Savage Company, LLC Celebrates Strategic Investment from Agunsa USA

Founded in 1945, the Tampa-based maritime services firm A.R. Savage Company LLC is pleased to announce that is has accepted a substantial investment into three of its operating companies from the international shipping services company Agunsa USA, AGS.

This includes investments in the A.R. Savage & Son organization that operates a premiere ship agency, as well as Tampa Bay Ship Services that provides line handling services, waste removal, hold cleaning and other port services, and A.R. Savage & Son Advisory Services that provides seasoned counsel to logistics and transportation firms across the nation. In recent years, the company’s leadership team has helped fuel an expansion of these services from Tampa Bay to a dozen U.S. ports.

“Our customers have come to know they can rely on our companies for exceptional service, tremendous value and objective advice,” said A.R. Savage Company President & CEO Arthur Savage. “Now the same high-quality ship agency services will be available to them throughout the nation, as we remain focused on superior port call management that brings them the best results.”

AGS, based in Florida, operates as the subsidiary of AGUNSA for North America and is an integral part of GEN Companies, a publicly traded corporation with more than 90 years of experience in the logistics, maritime, and port sectors. AGS and AGUNSA provide specialized maritime agency services in more than 20 countries, covering the Americas, Asia, and Europe. In addition, they expand their offerings with infrastructure concession services, logistics operations, and air solutions, among others. Both companies, A.R. Savage Company and AGS AGUNSA, stand out for sharing a strong foundation of ethical values and commitment, focusing on integration and service excellence to clients, with the goal of exceeding their expectations.

“We are excited to help Agunsa expand into United States markets,” Savage said, “especially as this growth will originate from our headquarters right here in Tampa.”

Source: A.R. Savage Company LLC