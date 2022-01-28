Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Marine Insurance P&I Club News / ‘A-’ Rating for The Swedish Club

‘A-’ Rating for The Swedish Club

in Marine Insurance P&I Club News 28/01/2022

The Swedish Club is pleased to report that S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed its ‘A-‘ long-term insurer financial strength and issuer credit ratings for The Swedish Club.

S&P also maintained its assessment of the Club’s outlook as negative.

Managing Director of The Swedish Club, Lars Rhodin, says: “Following such a challenging year we are encouraged to see that that the Club’s resilience has been recognised in our plan to address imbalances experienced in the P&I sector.

Lars Rhodin Managing Director of The Swedish Club

“As we enter our 150th year, The Swedish Club will continue to focus on offering the highest levels of service and support to members. Since our inception in 1872 we have worked to earn the trust of our members, and that ethos remains at the heart of everything we do.”
Source: The Swedish Club

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software