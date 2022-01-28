‘A-’ Rating for The Swedish Club

The Swedish Club is pleased to report that S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed its ‘A-‘ long-term insurer financial strength and issuer credit ratings for The Swedish Club.

S&P also maintained its assessment of the Club’s outlook as negative.

Managing Director of The Swedish Club, Lars Rhodin, says: “Following such a challenging year we are encouraged to see that that the Club’s resilience has been recognised in our plan to address imbalances experienced in the P&I sector.

“As we enter our 150th year, The Swedish Club will continue to focus on offering the highest levels of service and support to members. Since our inception in 1872 we have worked to earn the trust of our members, and that ethos remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Source: The Swedish Club