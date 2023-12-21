Following a review by the Joint War Committee, the War Breach areas have been revised adding Guyana, but only calls to offshore installations in the Guyanese EEZ beyond territorial waters and amending Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea

Additional Premium Areas

The Directors have decided pursuant to their powers under the Rules that with effect from 00:00 hours GMT 29 December 2023 the following Additional Premium Areas will apply:

Listed Areas

Africa

Benin

Cabo Delgado, waters as defined below

Eritrea, but only South of 18º N

Gulf of Guinea, waters as defined below

Libya

Nigeria

Somalia

Sudan

Togo

Europe

Sea of Azov and Black Sea waters plus inland waters as defined below

Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea

Waters as defined below

Asia

Pakistan

Middle East

Iran

Iraq, including all Iraqi offshore oil terminals

Israel

Lebanon

Oman (Musandam Governorate)

Persian or Arabian Gulf and adjacent waters as defined below

Saudi Arabia (Gulf coast)

Saudi Arabia (Red Sea coast) excluding transits

Syria

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Russia

South America

Guyana, but only calls to offshore installations in the Guyanese EEZ beyond territorial waters. Venezuela, including all offshore installations in the Venezuelan EEZ.

Defined Waters

Europe

1) Sea of Azov and Black Sea waters enclosed by the following boundaries:

a) On the west, around Romanian waters, from the Ukraine-Romania border at 45° 10.858’N, 29°

45.929’E to high seas point 45° 11.235’N, 29° 51.140’E

b) thence to high seas point 45° 11.474’N, 29° 59.563’E and on to high seas point 45° 5.354’N, 30°

2.408’E

c) thence to high seas point 44° 46.625’N, 30° 58.722’E and on to high seas point 44° 44.244’N, 31°

10.497’E

d) thence to high seas point 44° 2.877’N, 31° 24.602’E and on to high seas point 43° 27.091’N, 31°

19.954’E

e) and then east to the Russia-Georgia border at 43° 23.126’N, 40° 0.599’E

2) All inland waters of Ukraine, including inland waters within Crimea and other Ukrainian territories under Russian control

3) Inland waters of Russia within the following areas:

a. River Don, from Sea of Azov to vertical line at 41° E

b. River Donets, from River Don to Ukraine border

4) All inland waters of Belarus south of horizontal line at 52° 30’ N

Cabo Delgado

The territorial sea of Mozambique and Tanzania enclosed by the following boundaries:

a) To the north, from Mnazi Bay at 10°19.6’S, 40°18.9’E to high seas point at 10° 10.3’ S, 40° 34.44’ E

b) To the south, from Baía do Lúrio at 13°30’S, 40°31.6’E to high seas point 13° 29.97’ S, 40° 49.7’ E.

Gulf of Guinea

The waters enclosed by the following boundaries:

a) On the west, from the coast of Togo 6° 06′ 45″ N, 1°12′E, south to

b) high seas point 0° 40′ S, 3° 00′ E

c) and then east to Cape Lopez Peninsula, Gabon 0°40′S, 8° 42′E.

Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea

The waters enclosed by the following boundaries:

a) On the northwest, by the Red Sea, south of Latitude 18° N

b) on the northeast, from the Yemen border at 16°38.5’N, 53°6.5’E to high seas point 14°55’N, 53°50’E

c) on the east, by a line from high seas point 14°55’N, 53°50’E to high seas point 10°48’N, 60°15’E, thence to high seas point 6°45’S, 48°45’E

d) and on the southwest, by the Somalia border at 1°40’S, 41°34’E, to high seas point 6°45’S, 48°45’E excepting coastal waters of adjoining territories up to 12 nautical miles offshore unless otherwise provided

Persian or Arabian Gulf

Persian or Arabian Gulf and adjacent waters including the Gulf of Oman and waters west of the line from Oman’s territorial limit off Cape al-Ḥadd at 22°42.5’N, 59°54.5’E northeast to the Iran-Pakistan border at 25°10.5’N, 61°37.5’E excepting coastal waters of adjoining territories up to 12 nautical miles offshore unless otherwise provided.

Definitions

Named Countries shall include their coastal waters up to 12 nautical miles offshore, unless specifically varied above.

Named Ports shall include all facilities/terminals within areas controlled by the relevant port authority/ies (or as may be more precisely defined by Insurers) including offshore terminals/facilities, and all waters within 12 nautical miles of such but not exceeding 12 nautical miles offshore unless specifically stated.

Notice must be given to the Association before an Entered Ship proceeds into an Additional Premium Area. The Association will endeavour to provide indications of Additional Premium levels at any time but firm quotations will not normally be available until the Entered Ship is within 48 hours of arrival into the Additional Premium Area

Source: Steamship Mutual Underwriting Association