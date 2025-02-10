A Revolutionary Step Toward Net-Zero Shipping

The global maritime industry is facing mounting pressure to decarbonize, modernize aging fleets, and optimize logistics. In response, Alexander Varvarenko, founder of Varamar and CEO of Shipnext, has unveiled the Remora Concept—a revolutionary approach to sustainable shipping. Developed in partnership with MBM Consultancy, the project reimagines the LASH (Lighter Aboard Ship) system with a nuclear-powered mothership carrying self-propelled, electric, autonomous, and semi-autonomous barges. The concept has already gained support from major industry players, including Lloyd’s Register (LR), ABB, Novali, and other leading technology providers, who recognize its potential to reshape global shipping and have committed to partnering on its future development and implementation.

The Remora mothership, classified within the Panamax class, is equipped with a 1,000-ton gantry crane to load and discharge more than 60 barges at sea. The electric-powered barges, each with a 700-ton cargo capacity, are designed for bulk, breakbulk, liquid cargo, and containers. Their modular battery system provides a range of over 300 miles (482 km) per charge, enabling independent navigation to small ports and inland waterways without the need for tugs. The concept eliminates the need for transshipment at major hubs, reducing costs and streamlining cargo movement. The nuclear mothership operates in international waters, outside the 12-mile territorial limit, allowing flexible cargo exchange between continents. The barges can dock at river ports, coastal locations, or serve as floating storage, making them an ideal solution for markets facing congestion and labor shortages.

For the Remora Concept to enter full-scale operations, a fleet of 200+ barges must be in service before the first nuclear mothership is built. According to Alexander Varvarenko, approximately 280-320 barges will be required to establish regular liner services between Europe and Asia. The first barges are expected to be deployed within two to three years, with the mothership following once the network is established. By eliminating fossil fuel dependency, reducing port congestion, and promoting automation, the Remora Concept presents a cost-effective, scalable, and eco-friendly solution for the shipping industry. As climate goals tighten and autonomous technologies advance, Remora is poised to lead the transition to a sustainable, net-zero future in global trade.

Source: Varamar and MBM Consultancy