A Rollercoaster Year for the Capesize Market

The Capesize dry bulk market experienced another rollercoaster year in 2019, beginning in dire straits, improving gradually, then rallying, before retreating once more as the year faded. In its latest monthly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “spot charter rates for Capesize bulkers started very poorly in 1Q2019 but recovered very strongly in Q2 and especially in Q3, before softening again towards the end of the year. In the first 11 months of 2019, the Baltic Capesize TC index averaged 17,805 USD/day, +7.8% compared to 16,510 USD/day during the same period of 2018. In the first 11 months of 2019, the Baltic C3 Route averaged 18.43 USD/t, ‐0.7% y‐o‐y, the Baltic C5 Route averaged 7.63 USD/t, +0.9% y‐o‐y, and the Baltic C7 Route averaged 9.58 USD/t, +0.6% y‐o‐y”.

Meanwhile, “newbuilding prices have improved steadily over 2017 and 2018, but plateaued this year. Secondhand prices have shown signs of weakness this year, in line with the disappointing spot market. In Nov 2019, a newbuilding standard Capesize was priced at about USD 50.0 mln, with 5‐year old values at around USD 34.8 mln. Benchmark newbuilding prices for a Capesize in Nov were estimated at about USD 50.0 mln, +2.0% y‐o‐y. Indicative 5‐year old secondhand prices for a Capesize in Nov were estimated at about USD 34.8 mln, ‐3.2% y‐o‐y. Indicative 1‐year timecharter rates for a Capesize in Nov were estimated at about 17,200 USD/day, +3.3% y‐o‐y”, Banchero Costa said.

Supply-wise, “deliveries in 2019 are expected to increase slightly to around 78 units over 120,000 DWT, for a total of 19.0 mln DWT, up from 14 mln DWT in 2018. In the first 11 months of 2019, we recorded the delivery of 70 units, for a total of 17.0 mln DWT, +21.4% on the same period last year in DWT terms. This included 12 units of over 380,000 DWT (4.7 mln DWT) and 33 units of 190‐219,999 DWT (6.8 mln DWT). Demolition activity in 2019 is expected to increase to about 31 units over 120,000 DWT, for a total of about 6.1 mln DWT, from a low of 2.8 mln DWT in 2018, due to disappointing market conditions in the first half of the year and the impact of the implementation of the ballast water and sulphur regulations, as well as scheduled fleet replacement”.

According to Banchero Costa, “in the first 11 months of 2019, we recorded the demolition of 29 units, for a total of 5.6 mln DWT, +124% on the same period last year in DWT terms. Net fleet growth for bulkcarriers over 120,000 dwt as a whole is expected to slow down to about +4.2% y‐o‐y in 2019, down from +3.8% in 2018. The fleet of “traditional” Capesizes of 120,000‐189,999 DWT is expected to grow by +0.3% y‐o‐y in 2019. Contracting activity has been modest so far this year. In the first 11 months of 2019, only 27 units over 120,000 DWT were reported contracted (excluding back‐dated Tier 2 contracts), for a total of 5.8 mln DWT. In particular, this included 17 units in the 190,000‐ 219,999 DWT range”, the shipbroker concluded.



Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide