A sigh of relief for VLCCs: Temporary or Not?

VLCC tanker owners – at least some of them – seemed to breathe a sigh of relief over the course of the past week, but questions regarding the long-term prospects of the market, still linger. In its latest weekly report, Affinity Research said that “the first two decades in the MEG for VLCCs enjoyed a flurry of activity and high rates, although one can only ride the high wave for so long. Activity has since slowed, leaving owners in an awkward position and unable to be making cases for any adjustments with such limited cargo going around. The final decade is only just getting into the swing of things, but already we can tell that the heavily positioned tonnage list isn’t going to be doing owners any more favours, with charterers keen to get their teeth stuck in. This could be the lead up to a MEG/East breaking point, with rates threatening to dip beneath WS 53 this week, although this is largely dependent on whether the remaining last decade cargoes are covered early next week. The US Gulf and Caribbean VLCC markets, however, have shown some positive signs, as these markets exhibit fragmented bursts of activity. High uncertainty in natural positions draws out long way eastern ballasters which in the end support worldwide VLCC fixing, but most importantly creates a buzz and some strong sentiment”.

In a separate note this week, shipbroker Gibson said that in the Middle East, “VLCC Charterers do their utmost to hold off showing their last decade positions here and, with this apathetic attitude, rates have drifted off a little against a gradual build-up of tonnage available for the remainder of the month, which is also likely to suppress any potential optimism going into the last quarter of the year. Last done levels are 270,000mt x ws 52 for a generic AGulf/China run and 280,000mt x ws 18.5 via Suez for a voyage to the USGulf. The MEG has simply been suffocated by exceedingly long Suezmax tonnage supply. Even a spurt of late week Basrah cargoes could not lift the current levels of 140,000mt x ws 27.5 to the West and no less than 130,000mt x ws 80 East. Next week, will see October dates worked; however, with tonnage still long on supply, more of the same is expected. Fresh tests at the start of this week in the AGulf highlighted the change in the Aframax landscape. Two quiet previous weeks passed, resulting in a buildup of tonnage. Consequently, when Charterers entered the market this week, the axe on the rates came down. AGulf to Red Sea rates dropped from $900k (last done) to $600k, whilst AGulf-East rates dropped down to 80,000mt x ws 107.5-110 levels”, Gibson cocnldued.

Meanwhile, turning to Aframaxes, Affinity Research said that “the North has stayed particularly quiet, with rates dropping down to even the high sixties for Baltic/Cont voyages, and mid nineties for x/North Sea. A mix of meagre inquiries, plenty of vessels and some upcoming works in Primorsk give the market a bleak outlook for some weeks to come. The Mediterranean market, however, has seen some positive signs, as a rush of inquiries crossMed and significant Black Sea programmes for September’s 3 rd decade add a nice rise to the market. The West African markets for Suezmaxes have taken off in the past week, with markets enjoying a working eight cargoes yesterday alone. Owners have been particularly happy, with rates successfully climbing higher than previously forecasted. As the tonnage list gradually whittles down, we are expecting this positive sentiment and outlook to continue into next week”.

The shipbroker added that “on the clean front, LR2s have seen a slight uptick in deals, but TC1 deals in particular have been kept quite lowkey. There’s a chance we could see the market hold at WS 97.5, considering the recent increases in bunkers. LR1s, meanwhile, have fared a very quiet week, as have MRs, although the latter did have a slight spike in action earlier in the week. The real action has been in North Asian MR markets, where owners have been gradually bumping up those freight levels. Korea/Singapore is rumoured to be on subs at USD 340 k, while Korea/USWC is said to be at USD 940 k. Although this isn’t the best we’ve ever seen, it’s definitely a development from yesterday. Singapore, on the other hand, has been as quiet as anything”, Affinity concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide