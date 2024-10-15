A Significant Step Forward For The Hunter Region: Port Of Newcastle Clean Energy Precinct Reaches Major Milestone

Port of Newcastle’s Clean Energy Precinct (CEP) has reached a major milestone, signing agreements for Front End Engineering Designs (FEED) and Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) covering electrical infrastructure, water services, general infrastructure, storage, berth infrastructure, and pipelines to berth.

The agreements are funded as part of the Commonwealth Government’s $100 million grant for the CEP for hydrogen readiness, and CEO, Craig Carmody, was joined on site today by Federal Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon MP.

“Today is a significant step forward for the Hunter Region. The Clean Energy Precinct is central to the Port of Newcastle’s diversification strategy to create the Port that our community, our region, and our state needs for the future. This phase will determine the infrastructure and services critical to the progression of the Precinct’s development and push us further towards hydrogen readiness.

“Once fully developed, the CEP will contribute $4.2 billion and is estimated to generate 5,800 new jobs to the Hunter Region by 2040, while supporting the NSW Government’s objectives to accelerate decarbonisation and clean energy opportunities by increasing renewable energy generation, storage, and investment under the Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap

“I thank the Commonwealth and NSW Governments for their support, buoyed by our supporting industry partnerships, which has helped position the Port and our entire region as a leader for the future of clean energy production,” Mr Carmody said.

The FEED and EIS studies will be completed by successful tenderers Lumea (electrical), CoNEXA (water) and GHD (general infrastructure), informing future site enablement, site layout, and land platform design, which will be used to prepare environmental planning approvals.

The CEP will enable the production, storage, distribution and export of clean energy such as green hydrogen and green ammonia. Fully constructed, the project will facilitate clean energy production, storage, transmission, domestic distribution, and international export.

Federal Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon, said: “The Clean Energy Precinct is a major economic boost for our region. Newcastle and the Hunter have powered Australia for Generations. This project makes sure we will continue to do so for generations to come as we lead the transition to Net Zero. Establishing the Port as a hydrogen exporter will ensure good local jobs are protected and created into the future.”

NSW Minister for the Hunter, Yasmin Catley, said: “The Hunter has powered our state for decades and we’re ensuring it continues to do so for many years to come. Our energy market is transforming and we’re playing a central role; this project will support almost 6,000 local jobs and add billions to the regional economy. Today’s announcement will help ensure a bright future for the Hunter.”

State Member for Newcastle, Tim Crakanthorp, said, “I’ve been working closely with the Port of Newcastle over the last ten years to support them in their diversification away from coal. With Newcastle’s existing infrastructure and skilled workforce, there is no better place in NSW for this precinct.”

Lumea’s Executive General Manager, Craig Stallan, said: “We are really excited to be working with the Port of Newcastle on this project and we congratulate them on adopting a hugely progressive approach to electrification of the port. It provides a benchmark for other industrial customers across Australia who are seeking to move towards an electrified future.”

coNEXA CEO, Kurt Dahl said, “We are excited to deliver the FEED for water services at the Clean Energy Precinct. As the nominated water services provider for the CEP, we are uniquely positioned to optimise and integrate the various water services to ensure overall water consumption is minimised and recycling is maximised. Sustainable water services are perfectly aligned with the vision of the CEP and will support our region’s transition to a clean energy future.”

GHD Australia Chief Executive Officer, Dean McIntyre said, “GHD is proud to be partnering with Port of Newcastle to bring our local knowledge and technical authority to this signature project for the Hunter, a project that illustrates the important role our region plays in our nation’s clean energy transition. We look forward to working closely with Port of Newcastle, Lumea and CoNEXA, and engaging with proponents and the community over the coming months.”

Source: Port of Newcastle