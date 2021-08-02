A subsidiary of KCC has signed a new Contract of Affreightment for its CLEANBU fleet with a major international charterer in the tanker market

A subsidiary of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) has signed a new Contract of Affreightment for its CLEANBU fleet with a major international charterer in the tanker market. The contract for shipment of clean petroleum products (CPP) has a duration of one to three years commencing in Q3-2021 covering 1-1.5 vessel years tanker capacity during this period.

KCC’s CEO Engebret Dahm says, “This contract marks an important milestone for our CLEANBU business reflecting a growing tanker market acceptance of the CPP/dry bulk combination trading of our CLEANBU vessels and an embrace of the CLEANBUs’ capability to reduce inefficiencies and cut carbon emission. The contract supports the expansion of the CLEANBU combination trading patterns and provide the customer with a 30-40% lower carbon footprint of its ocean freight compared to similar sized standard tanker vessels.”

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA