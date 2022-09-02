A summer of success for IAPH at the IMO

Following approval at the 46th meeting of the IMO Facilitation Committee (FAL 46) in May, the IAPH Cybersecurity Guidelines for Ports and Port Facilities have been formally referenced in the IMO Guidelines on Maritime Cyber Risk Management. These are the first ever set of guidelines on the topic focused on ports and port facilities at the IMO which is a great achievement for the sector. Furthermore, with approval at FAL 46 and the 104th session of the IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 104), the proposed amendments to the Guidelines for setting up a Maritime Single Window were welcomed, and the IMO have subsequently updated their circular containing the revised Guidance. We would like to thank Pascal Olivier, chairman of the Data Collaboration Committee for his efforts in driving this work forward, as well as all contributors from the Committee, and partners, BIMCO and the International Harbour Masters Association (IHMA), for their contributions to the MSW guidelines. This was certainly a summer of success for IAPH’s work at the IMO and we look forward to resuming our Technical Committee meetings in the coming months to continue the progress made. Furthermore, IAPH is working with the IMO and BIMCO to organise two awareness-raising events this fall and early next year about the 2024 deadline for the mandatory implementation of the Maritime Single Window concept. More information on those will follow soon.

Source: IAPH