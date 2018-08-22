A system of floating containment booms installed near two jetties of Petersburg Oil Terminal

A set of floating oil spill containment booms has been deployed at the two jetties of Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT, Big Port St. Petersburg), the facility press office told PortNews reporter.

The Rubezh booms system will be the first containment application of this type installed at Russian oil export terminals located in the Baltic Sea.

The booms anchored to seabed and floating to the surface in case of emergency is an innovative equipment manufactured in Russia and designed for oil containment during emergency oil spills while handling crude oil/petroleum products tankers.

The containment boom system is fixed to the bed near the terminal by stationary anchors and ropes. With remotely controlled compressor unit, air hoses and cable winches it possible to fence off the polluted water area in just a few minutes, without involvement of an oil boom workboat.

After loading and unloading of petroleum products, the floating containment booms deployed around the oil tanker are submerged to the bed. The total length of a pair of “Rubezh” containment boom system exceeds 500 meters.

The installation of the containment complex was completed in mid-June 2018.

In POT launched the system operation in a test mode at the beginning of August 2018. The total cost of installation of the containment boom system installation of 320 and 200 meters long is RUB 10 million.

St. Petersburg Oil Terminal provides services for receiving and storage of oil products supplied by rail, river, road transport, and for loading products onto sea-going vessels.

Source: Port News